ANDERSON – With the team making the right pit call late in the race, Bobby Santos III captured his first Pay Less Little 500 victory.
Santos grabbed the lead from Shane Hollingsworth with an inside move down the back straight on Lap 468 and led to the finish.
Hollingsworth and Tyler Roahrig, who led most of the middle segment of the race Saturday at Anderson Speedway, both pitted on Lap 339 which put Santos on the point chased by defending race champion Kody Swanson.
Both Santos and Swanson stopped for tires on Lap 403 and rejoined the field behind Hollingsworth as the only cars on the lead lap.
Swanson’s bid for a third Little 500 win ended on Lap 424 with a mechanical problem, and on newer tires Santos started cutting into Hollingsworth's lead by three-tenths of a second.
For the Massachusetts driver, the victory came in his seventh Little 500 start. Santos finished second in 2019.
Roahrig finished third, followed by Kyle O’Gara and Eric Gordon.
Ohio driver Ronnie Wuerdeman was named “rookie of the race” for his 12th-place finish.
