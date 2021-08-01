ANDERSON -- Bobby Santos III drove a perfect race Saturday night to capture the Summer Sprint Showdown at Anderson Speedway.
Santos led the final 100 laps in the CB Fabricating-sponsored event but had to hold off Tyler Roahrig at the finish.
Roahrig set the fast time during qualifying, but with an invert of 10 for the 125-lap feature, he along with Dakoda Armstrong and Jacob McElfresh had to work their way to the front.
Travis Welpott led the first 25 laps, at first chased by Brian Vaughn and Emerson Axsom.
The first of only two caution flags waved on Lap 22 for a spin by Mark Hall. By then, Santos was running second and Roahrig was in ninth.
On the restart, Santos made an inside move of Welpott entering Turn 3 and started to pull away from the field.
Behind Santos there was tight racing amongst the top 10 drivers as they were all looking for any advantage when dealing with lapped traffic.
But it was Roahrig who was able to use the inside groove in the corners to gain position.
Roahrig passed Caleb Armstrong, Scotty Hampton and Kyle O’Gara over the course of nine laps and after 50 circuits was running fifth.
By Lap 75, Roahrig moved up to second but was still a long way from catching Santos when the final caution flag waved on Lap 82 when Hampton slowed to a stop.
Santos was able to maintain the lead on the restart, going on to win by 1.2 seconds over Roahrig with Dakoda Armstrong, Axsom and O’Gara rounding out the top five.
Santos joked in victory lane Hampton brought out the caution flag to benefit Roahrig.
“This was a totally different race car than we’ve brought here before,” he said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “My dad made all the right calls.”
Santos was worried on the final restart with Roahrig lurking in the wings.
“I knew he (Roahrig) would be right there,” he said of the restart. "Tyler is always fast at Anderson.
“I really want to thank Anderson Speedway for keeping pavement sprint car racing alive. I think they’ve got something with these 125-lap races.”
Roahrig said coming from 10th to finish second was a good night for the team.
“Our car was a little too free,” he said. “It was not quite right.”
KENYON CLASSIC
Anderson’s Colin Grissom led the final two laps to capture the fifth annual Don and Mel Kenyon Classic at Anderson Speedway.
Grissom and leader Dameron Taylor bumped wheels in Turn 4, propelling Grissom to the lead with Taylor losing two more positions.
Fast-qualifier Kameron Gladish took the lead at the start, chased by Jack Macenko and Grissom.
Following a caution on Lap 17, Taylor was able to pass Gladish with an outside move on the back straight with Grissom also making the pass before the circuit was completed.
Taylor opened up a comfortable lead initially, but it was Grissom turning the faster laps, closing to the leader’s rear bumper with 25 laps remaining.
The race was red-flagged on Lap 65 when Ayton Houk and Sam Hinds tangled in Turn 2, collecting the car of Clayton Gaines who barrel rolled down the back straight.
On the restart, Grissom first tried to make the outside pass for the lead but with the laps winding down looked to make an inside pass.
Finally on Lap 73, Grissom got underneath Taylor in Turn 3, and the two bumped wheels, sending Taylor up the banking.
Grissom became the fifth different winner in the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series by .255 of a second over Macenko, Houk, Taylor and Logan Huggler.
