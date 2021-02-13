Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 67, Shortridge 62
--Troutman (LC) 19 points
Anderson 59, Pendleton Heights 56
--Wills (A) 17 points, 4 assists
--Dunham (PH) 32 points
Madison-Grant 72, Southwood 64
Eastbrook 59, Daleville 56
Gymnastics
Connersville Invitational--Lapel 102.65 (3rd place)
--Madi Carpenter 37.75 All-Around (3rd place)
Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals
At Frankton
Tipton 57, Frankton 44
--Utterback (F) 9 points
--Webb (F) 9 points
At Southmont
South Putnam 62, Shenandoah 58 (OT)
--Perry (S) 27 points, 3 steals
--Hill (S) 20 points, 23 rebounds
Wrestling Semistates
At New Haven--Oak Hill 76.5, Western 67.5, Northridge 64.5, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, New Haven 55.5, East Noble 54, Bellmont 51.5, Jay County 43, Adams Central 39, Goshen 38, Bluffton 36.5, Leo 35, Columbia City 33, Jimtown 32, Ft. Wayne Snider 29.5, Angola 29, Eastern 27, Garrett 27, Fremont 24, Maconaquah 23, Wabash 23, Cowan 20.5, Daleville 20, Manchester 20, Prairie Heights 19, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 18, Elkhart 15.5, Monroe Central 15, Norwell 15, Ft. Wayne Northrop 13, Kokomo 12, Rochester 12, Marion 10
State Qualifiers
--Gerencser (Daleville) 138
At New Castle--Perry Meridian 148, Indianapolis Cathedral 135, Warren Central 125, Carmel 86.5, East Central 83, Zionsville 79, Westfield 50.5, Franklin Central 45, Southport 40.5, Roncalli 37, Hamilton Southeastern 32, Connersville 28, Indianapolis Lutheran 28, New Castle 21.5, Lawrence North 20, Southmont 18, Centerville 16, Frankton 15, South Dearborn 15, Alexandria 14, Eastern Hancock 12, Frankfort 11, Pendleton Heights 8, New Palestine 7, Noblesville 6, Elwood 4, Hamilton Heights 4, Shenandoah 4, Anderson 3.5
State Qualifiers
--Lawson (Frankton) 138
--Brown (Pendleton Heights) 138
--Naselroad (Alexandria) 145
Men's College Basketball
Anderson University 75, Bluffton 71
--Williams (AU) 28 points, 5 rebounds
--Lyons (AU) 16 points, 3 rebounds
Women's College Basketball
Anderson University 57, Bluffton 50
--Hawkins (AU) 10 points, 14 rebounds
Manchester 43, Rose-Hulman 38
--Stamm (M) 9 points, 3 rebounds
--Shepherd (M) 8 points, 5 rebounds
College Volleyball
Earlham 3, Anderson University 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-18)
--Bontrager (AU) 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces
Earlham 3, Anderson University 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-19)
--McClain (AU) 10 kills, 3 digs
