Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 67, Shortridge 62

--Troutman (LC) 19 points

Anderson 59, Pendleton Heights 56

--Wills (A) 17 points, 4 assists

--Dunham (PH) 32 points

Madison-Grant 72, Southwood 64

Eastbrook 59, Daleville 56

Gymnastics

Connersville Invitational--Lapel 102.65 (3rd place)

--Madi Carpenter 37.75 All-Around (3rd place)

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

At Frankton

Tipton 57, Frankton 44

--Utterback (F) 9 points

--Webb (F) 9 points

At Southmont

South Putnam 62, Shenandoah 58 (OT)

--Perry (S) 27 points, 3 steals

--Hill (S) 20 points, 23 rebounds

Wrestling Semistates

At New Haven--Oak Hill 76.5, Western 67.5, Northridge 64.5, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, New Haven 55.5, East Noble 54, Bellmont 51.5, Jay County 43, Adams Central 39, Goshen 38, Bluffton 36.5, Leo 35, Columbia City 33, Jimtown 32, Ft. Wayne Snider 29.5, Angola 29, Eastern 27, Garrett 27, Fremont 24, Maconaquah 23, Wabash 23, Cowan 20.5, Daleville 20, Manchester 20, Prairie Heights 19, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 18, Elkhart 15.5, Monroe Central 15, Norwell 15, Ft. Wayne Northrop 13, Kokomo 12, Rochester 12, Marion 10

State Qualifiers

--Gerencser (Daleville) 138

At New Castle--Perry Meridian 148, Indianapolis Cathedral 135, Warren Central 125, Carmel 86.5, East Central 83, Zionsville 79, Westfield 50.5, Franklin Central 45, Southport 40.5, Roncalli 37, Hamilton Southeastern 32, Connersville 28, Indianapolis Lutheran 28, New Castle 21.5, Lawrence North 20, Southmont 18, Centerville 16, Frankton 15, South Dearborn 15, Alexandria 14, Eastern Hancock 12, Frankfort 11, Pendleton Heights 8, New Palestine 7, Noblesville 6, Elwood 4, Hamilton Heights 4, Shenandoah 4, Anderson 3.5

State Qualifiers

--Lawson (Frankton) 138

--Brown (Pendleton Heights) 138

--Naselroad (Alexandria) 145

Men's College Basketball

Anderson University 75, Bluffton 71

--Williams (AU) 28 points, 5 rebounds

--Lyons (AU) 16 points, 3 rebounds

Women's College Basketball

Anderson University 57, Bluffton 50

--Hawkins (AU) 10 points, 14 rebounds

Manchester 43, Rose-Hulman 38

--Stamm (M) 9 points, 3 rebounds

--Shepherd (M) 8 points, 5 rebounds

College Volleyball

Earlham 3, Anderson University 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-18)

--Bontrager (AU) 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces

Earlham 3, Anderson University 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-19)

--McClain (AU) 10 kills, 3 digs

