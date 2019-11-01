INDIANAPOLIS — Scecina served as a bookend on Shenandoah’s football schedule this year.
In both the season opener and Friday night’s Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinal, the Raiders played the now-10th ranked Crusaders tough for a good deal of the games. And both times, the final result favored Scecina.
Shenandoah had an early lead and a solid drive near the end of the first half, but Scecina’s depth and speed — as well as four Raider turnovers — meant elimination for the visitors, 49-22, at Bishop Chatard.
The Raiders finished 6-5, the program’s 11th straight winning season, but they dropped three of their final four contests.
Scecina (8-3) scored three times off Shenandoah miscues, two coming in a first half that ended with the Crusaders up 21-14.
“Very costly,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “I thought our kids fought their tails off. Turnovers are going to hurt you in any game, but especially in a big game like this.”
Ironically, it was a giveaway on Scecina’s part that put the Raiders ahead and gave them a fighting chance.
On fourth-and-6 at the Shenandoah 36-yard line, Andrew Bennett stepped in front of a Scecina receiver and pilfered a pass, and he sprinted 65 yards for the score, with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Scecina’s defense took over, and it set the offense up to take the lead, which the Crusaders would keep.
A lost Raiders fumble deep in their end of the field led to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Luke Traylor to Indiana recruit David Baker, and it was 14-7 very early in the second period.
Traylor went in on a sneak after a pick by Tyishaun Woods, and it was a two-score game with more than half the quarter to play.
But Shenandoah would use every second of the final 6:28 to keep up with the Crusaders.
The Raiders marched 81 yards and ran 14 plays, converting two third downs and a pair of fourth-down plays, the first for 18 yards from Tanner Goff to Bennett, with a Scecina penalty moving the ball to the Crusaders’ 9.
After a series of time outs with two seconds showing, Goff punched it in, and the Raiders did their part and also would have the ball to begin the second half.
But any hopes of another successful drive ended quickly with another Scecina interception. The Crusaders cashed in, with Thierry McCormick-Messer hauling in a TD pass, and later in the third quarter, a 51-yard run by Woods essentially salted it away.
Scecina ran for 290 yards (145 by Woods and 121 by DeQuan Stennis), and Traylor threw for 104. Baker’s TD was his only touch of the night.
“They’re a very good football team, right up there with Heritage Christian (which also beat the Raiders this year),” McCaslin said. “We wanted another chance at (Scecina). We just kind of got worn down there near the end.”
Shenandoah had 190 rushing yards, with Josh Farmer gaining 63 on 17 carries. Freshman backup Gabe Lowder ran 61 yards for a score with four minutes left in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.