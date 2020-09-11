Ken Schrader

Ken Schrader speaks to fans during driver introductions before a NASCAR race in Bristol, Tenn., on Aug. 24, 2013. Schrader will be among the competitors Saturday in the Vore's Compact Touring Series at Anderson Speedway.

 Wade Payne | Associated Press

ANDERSON – If a vehicle has four wheels and a motor, former NASCAR star Kenny Schrader is going to race it.

Over the years, Schrader has competed at Anderson Speedway in an ARCA stock car, modified and has made several starts in the Pay Less Little 500.

Saturday, Schrader will compete in the Vore’s Compact Touring Series event at the high-banked quarter-mile oval.

Traditionally the Vore’s Compact Touring Series brings more than 30 cars to compete at Anderson Speedway, and this weekend should see plenty of competitors on hand.

Schrader in the 1980s won USAC Silver Crown and Sprint Car championships, has recorded four NASCAR Cup wins and has won 18 times with ARCA.

The racing card includes the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, where Jeff Marcum will look for a third win this season and two in a row.

Throughout the year Marcum has battled with Ronnie Rose for feature win honors.

The Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks return where Elwood’s Jacob McElfresh visited the Star Financial Winner’s Circle for the first time since 2017.

McElfresh was pressed for the lead most of the race by defending track champion Josh Poore, who is still looking for that first victory of 2020.

The Thunder Roadsters round out the racing program where Chad Cory picked up his second feature victory of the year holding off Jason Powers and Doug Dugger.

Qualifications are set for 6 p.m. with racing action at 7:30.

Adult tickets are $12, Kids (6-12) $5, ages 5 and under admitted free.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.

Recommended for you