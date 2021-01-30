FRANKTON -- The 25% capacity crowd at Frankton might have aided the home team’s 72-70 victory against Tri-Central on Saturday afternoon.
With 10 seconds left and the score tied in overtime, Ayden Brobston had the ball about 25 feet from the basket.
At that point, Eagles coach Brent Brobston thought a timeout would be helpful.
“I called for a timeout, but they didn’t hear me,” he said.
His voice was likely drowned out by the surprisingly vocal throng from both sides.
So Ayden Brobston looked for a way to make his team win.
“I got a break and just took it to the basket,” he said. “Fortunately, I was able to hit the shot.”
Fortune likely had little to do with it. For the game, Brobston took 11 shots from 2-point range and hit 10 of them.
The final one came with two seconds left. Tri-Central was only able to get in a pass, two dribbles and a shot from near half-court that hit the backboard and bounced away.
The Eagles led 17-12 after one quarter, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, two by junior Harrison Schwinn. But in the second quarter, the home team had seven turnovers and took just nine shots, eight of them from beyond the arc. Frankton’s only points in the period came on a trey by Brobston.
“I asked them at halftime why the leading scorer (Brobston) wasn’t getting any touches,” said Coach Brobston. “We weren’t making the pass inside. We had a 6-foot-6 player inside against a 5-10.”
At intermission, the Trojans were up 30-20 and feeling good about their chances to improve upon a 5-7 record. In the third quarter, borne out of frustration with the offense, Coach Brobston made a 60-second switch that helped turn the tide.
He brought junior varsity players Eli White and Tyler Bates off the bench.
“When I brought them in, they made those passes I had been wanting,” said Coach Brobston. “I think it showed the team that the pass was there.”
In that third period, Brobston hit six of seven shots to go with two free throws. The team shot no 3-pointers and was down only 35-31 with one quarter remaining.
Frankton fell behind again in the early part of the fourth quarter as the team misfired from long range again.
Then it was time for Schwinn to ride to the rescue and not for the final time. He had missed his last five 3-pointers. But he made three in a row, the final one with 27 seconds left to tie the game at 62-62 and cap an 11-4 run.
The Trojans failed to score, and Schwinn’s long-range attempt misfired to force an extra period.
Again the Eagles fell behind. They had turnovers on their first three possessions and were down by seven. Three of those came on a three-point play by Tri-Central junior Jake Chapman, who capped a stellar scoring effort with 42 points.
Frankton had one more turnover the rest of the OT but missed no shots. Jacob Davenport scored inside on a three-point play of his own, and Brobston scored inside twice.
Still the Eagles were behind three after the second of those Brobston hoops.
“I saw my guy was taking the ball out,” said Schwinn. “I was able to get to the pass and go out and hit a 3-pointer.”
Again the crowd noise was quite loud, this time coming mostly from the home side. That was seven straight points without an answer.
“(Schwinn) is one of the best shooters we’ve had here,” said Coach Brobston.
Tri-Central again failed to score, and the Eagles were all but assured of another overtime or the win. Ayden Brobston made sure it was the latter.
Brobston paced the Eagles with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Schwinn scored 20 off the bench. Junior Blake Mills, saddled with foul trouble from the first quarter on, still managed 10 points and Davenport nine.
Caden Leininger added 14 for the visitors, but none of his teammates scored more than six.
“It was not pretty,” said Coach Brobston. “But I can say they never quit. It would have been easy to do that a couple of times. It was a nice win.”
Frankton moves to 9-7 and will host Hamilton Southeastern on Thursday.
