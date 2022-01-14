FAIRMOUNT — Frankton rode Harrison Schwinn’s hot hand in building a large lead over Madison-Grant on Friday night.
After letting that advantage get away, the Eagles had to rely on their defense to not let Schwinn’s 22 points go to waste.
The Eagles did get several stops down the stretch, as well as one at the final horn, and took a 53-50 decision for their second Central Indiana Conference road victory this season.
Frankton (5-6, 2-1 CIC) won despite eight fourth-quarter turnovers and allowing Argyll runs of 12-1 and 6-0 in the second half. The Eagles also missed four of six free throws in the final eight minutes.
“I think the defense won us that game tonight, for sure,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “Offensively, we had (21) turnovers, so we didn’t take care of the ball. How did we win that game with that many turnovers and missing that many free throws? Defense prevailed for us tonight and got us the win.”
Frankton had been defending quite well for the better part of the first three quarters, and that combined with the proficiency of Schwinn and his mates put the Eagles up 42-32 with just over two minutes left in the third.
Schwinn had 17 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers in a second quarter in which he was 4-for-4. The 6-foot-4 senior, reached his season-high with 3:52 remaining in the third and did not score after that.
The Eagles also were having a tough time putting it in the hole after they got up 10, and M-G (7-5, 2-2 CIC) took full advantage.
M-G opened the fourth quarter with nine unanswered points off four Frankton turnovers. The fourth miscue was when Chad Harbert stole the ball and passed it to Jase Howell, who spotted Seth Lugar underneath. Lugar banked it in, and the Argylls were ahead 44-43 with 5:20 to play.
Frankton retook the lead 15 seconds later on a putback by Colin Gardner, and the Eagles pushed it up to 52-44 on a Tyler Bates basket with 1:25 left.
The Argylls responded with a three-point play by Harbert, and a basket and free throw on separate possessions by Teagan Yeagy, and with 21 seconds showing, M-G was within 52-50.
With 3.6 seconds remaining, Frankton’s Jacob Davenport made his way to the line and made the front end of a 1-and-1. Antonio Blackwell rebounded for M-G, and it called time to set up a final play.
Howell dribbled up the court and was encountered by Gardner at the 3-point arc. Howell’s try for overtime bounced off the rim, and the Eagles ended on top.
“It was good for us, but we have to take care of the ball much, much better than we did tonight,” Brobston said. “But our effort’s been outstanding.”
Gardner finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Davenport had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Lugar led the Argylls with 13 points, Yeagy scored nine and Harbert and Clayton Hull finished with eight each.
“I feel like there were some plays that didn’t necessarily go our way down the stretch,” M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said. “I feel like the game was lost earlier than the last few minutes, and I think we might have gotten a call here and there. It’s a disappointing loss.”
Frankton travels to Muncie Burris on Tuesday, and M-G is at Eastbrook next Friday.
