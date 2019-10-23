INDIANAPOLIS – The new-look Indiana Pacers fell into some of the same problems they faced at the end of last season.
An inability to score down the stretch proved costly and Andre Drummond, Luke Kennard and Derrick Rose all played a hand in spoiling Indiana’s home opener as the Detroit Pistons downed the Pacers 119-110 Wednesday before 17,923 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Drummond had 32 points and 23 rebounds, while Kennard -- the former Duke sharp-shooter -- had 30 points, on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Rose also turned the clock back to his 2011 MVP season, scoring 18 points off the bench, including 15 in the first half.
Overall, Detroit outscored Indiana 57-16 in bench points, with Kennard and Rose leading the bench effort for the Pistons.
“We could never contain Rose, their bench and Kennard,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “I thought Rose didn’t miss a shot in the first half and then Kennard in the second half, coming off the bench -- we didn’t have an answer for him guarding those guys. We’ve got to do a better job. They were grittier. I thought they scraped a little harder than we did.”
Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner showed they could not only play together in the same frontcourt but thrive for the Pacers. Sabonis had 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Turner finished with 25 points.
Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points and 11 assists in his Pacers debut, but two other new Pacers additions, shooting guard Jeremy Lamb and forward T.J. Warren, were held to 10 points apiece.
Warren left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter, hitting the court hard on a driving attempt to the basket after being whistled for an offensive foul. Warren said after the game he suffered a bruised hip but should be back for Indiana’s next game Saturday at Cleveland.
“It’s only the first game,” Sabonis said. “I think we need maybe a couple of more games to really jell. I think our chemistry is good, but we just need that extra game or two to really feel each other out.”
Sabonis cut Detroit’s lead to 105-103 with a jumper with 4:13 left, but Indiana went close to three minutes without a basket as Detroit went on an 8-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Tony Snell and Kennard and an inside basket from Drummond.
Warren was whistled for a questionable offensive foul during the stretch, but Sabonis also air-balled a corner 3-point attempt, while Turner missed a 3-pointer and Turner and Sabonis missed inside baskets.
“Shots didn’t fall for us,” Brogdon said. “I thought we were executing decently well, and then we weren’t getting stops.”
The night began with injured all-star guard Victor Oladipo addressing the crowd, thanking fans for coming out and saying it was going to be a special season. Oladipo is reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation from a torn knee tendon he suffered last January and is expected to return at some point this season.
The Pacers started the game 0-for-5 from the floor. It took more than four minutes for Indiana to score its first basket of the season, a driving score by Sabonis that cut the Pistons’ early lead to 6-2.
Edmond Sumner provided an early lift off the bench with back-to-back steals, the second of which led to a driving basket by Sabonis which cut Detroit’s lead to 13-11.
Indiana then fell behind by as many as eight points in the first quarter but came back to cut Detroit’s lead to 27-24 on a driving layup by Sumner in transition.
The second quarter remained tight, with Drummond scoring inside and Rose alternating between jump shots and drives to the basket for the Pistons.
Turner’s first 3-pointer cut Detroit’s lead to 42-40 and his second cut Detroit’s lead to 50-47. From there, the Pacers closed the half on an 8-4 run.
Brogdon hit a jumper in the lane to cut Detroit’s lead to 52-51, then Indiana took its first lead, 53-52 on a Turner putback dunk.
After Snell hit a jumper at the end of the shot clock with 17.3 seconds left in the half to put the Pistons back up 54-53, Brogdon drove the lane and was fouled with 3.7 seconds remaining. Brogdon made both free throws to put the Pacers up 55-54 at halftime.
Detroit shot 22-of-41 (53.7 percent) from the field in the first half, while the Pacers shot an even 50 percent (24-of-48) from the floor.
Indiana extended its lead to as many as seven points in the third quarter but was unable to pull away. The Pacers finished the third quarter with an 86-83 lead.
“We’ve got to keep getting used to each other,” Warren said. “Guys are working hard, constantly. It’s a tough loss for the first one, but it’s only one.”
