Even in the long history of nightmare losses for the Indianapolis Colts in Pittsburgh, this one will stand out.
Ben Roethlisberger threw three second-half touchdowns, the Colts put up just three second-half points and the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers erased a 17-point deficit to stun Indianapolis 28-24 on Sunday at Heinz Field.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Steelers (12-3), who clinched the AFC North division title for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, the Colts (10-5) lost control of their playoff destiny.
Even if Indianapolis closes the regular season with a victory next week at home against Jacksonville (1-14), the Colts will need outside help to qualify for the postseason for just the second time since 2014.
“I feel very confident in how we'll respond,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “That's what we talked about in there just for a minute was, hey, very disappointed about what happened today from all of us -- that when we had everything to play for, we just didn't have the answers coaching and playing that we needed in the second half to win a very important game. But you can't take away all the positive stuff that we've done this year, coaches and players.
“So … I'm not doubting us. I'm not doubting our coaching staff. I'm not doubting the players. I'm not doubting what we're doing and how we're doing it and who we're doing it with. We had a bad game or bad half. And we weren't able to finish it off.”
The list of things that went wrong is long – as it always seems to be when this franchise makes a trip to the Steel City. The Colts are now 2-17 all-time on the road against the Steelers.
There were red flags before kickoff with both starting tackles – Anthony Castonzo (ankle, knee) and Braden Smith (reserve/COVID-19 list) – not making the trip. But Indianapolis came out hot and took a 14-point halftime lead.
The margin moved to 24-7 on a 28-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship with 9:23 remaining in the third quarter, and then the wheels came off.
The Colts gained just 45 yards on their next four possessions and picked up just a pair of first downs. The drives ended with three punts and an interception as a Pittsburgh team that didn’t lead in either of its two previous games rallied to take control.
Some of the most obvious questions revolved around play-calling. Indianapolis ran the ball just eight times in the second half, and rookie Jonathan Taylor – who finished with 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 attempts – had just five carries.
Quarterback Philip Rivers was 22-of-35 for 270 yards and one touchdown, tying Dan Marino for fifth on the career list with 420 scoring passes. But he also was sacked a season-high five times, threw an interception and lost a fumble.
The fumble set up the Steelers’ only score of the first half, and the pick came on a badly overthrown deep ball to rookie Michael Pittman Jr. with 6:05 remaining in the game.
The game plan called for more second-half runs, but circumstances dictated a change of plans.
Pittsburgh’s defense caused Rivers to check out of some runs, and field position affected the play-calling in other circumstances. In the final analysis, Rivers said it was less about the plays that were called than the execution.
And the talent on the other side of the ball.
“It wasn't like we were playing the Bad News Bears over there,” Rivers said. “That's a team that's had a heck of a season. So we gave them life. We've been on the other side of those before, when you get going, you get behind, and we let them -- they were the aggressor.”
Taylor scored on runs of 6 and 1 yard in the first half, and Rivers deftly maneuvered in the pocket to complete a 42-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal with 4:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Indianapolis had a chance to add to its lead just before halftime when Nyheim Hines took a short pass 68 yards to Pittsburgh’s 8-yard line. But the play was called back on block-in-the back penalty against right guard Mark Glowinski, and the Colts ultimately punted.
Flags became a theme during the second half with Indianapolis being whistled for four pass interference penalties and an illegal contact foul as the Steelers rallied. Linebacker Darius Leonard took particular issue with calls against cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and T.J. Carrie but said the defense has to overcome adversity.
“It was bad on that, but defensively we’ve gotta bow up,” Leonard said. “I always say the only thing you need is a blade of grass, and we didn’t do that. We didn’t step up and make a play.”
Roethlisberger did.
In another huge performance against the Colts, he was 34-of-49 for 342 yards and the three scores. His touchdown passes went for 39 yards to Diontae Johnson, 5 yards to Eric Ebron and 25 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster for the game-winner with 7:38 to play.
After Rivers’ interception, Indianapolis got a defensive stop and drove to Pittsburgh’s 33-yard line with 1:19 remaining. But a fourth-and-8 pass bounced off Pascal’s hands to end the Colts’ final threat.
It also ended a tumultuous week. Smith’s diagnosis and Castonzo’s ankle injury were compounded when reserve tackle Will Holden also left the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
But it’s been a year of adversity, and tight end Jack Doyle said the unique circumstances were no excuse.
“I’ll admit it was an odd week there late in the week, but that’s what this year has been,” Doyle said. “I can’t think back to something happening like this, but this year’s been like that. And we’ve known that you have to come and adapt. Everyone’s getting dealt the same cards. That’s just what it is.”
