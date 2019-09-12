ANDERSON – A 1-0 University lead at halftime of Thursday’s APA soccer game against the Trailblazers didn’t reflect the defensive performance the Jets were putting on.
APA shut down 11 of 12 corner opportunities, and sophomore Aidan Wilson made 12 saves.
That defensive stand did not transfer into the second half as University netted five goals and outshot APA 21-2 in the half en route to a 6-1 win. Jets head coach Nicholas Karr said the hot weather and exhaustion of holding off University lead to the second half fall off.
“We played well and with them for three quarters of the game, but our players just got tired, and it’s hot,” Karr said. “Small injuries and pain allowed those extra goals at the end. The small mistakes at the end got us, but I was pretty proud of us.”
Already shorthanded, the Jets pulled Wilson and needed senior midfielder Mathew Dailey to fill in at net. Daily saved seven Trailblazer shots on net. Senior Jacob Masoncup and sophomore Gabe Mervis doubled University’s two-goal lead before freshman Liam Coveney and another Blazer brought University’s tally to six by the end of the game. Coveney’s second-half strike acted as a second chance to score as his made penalty kick in the first half was ruled offside.
One thing the Jets improved on from the first to second half was the amount of corner kicks they allowed. Twelve corner kicks in the first half dwindled down to three in the second.
“We’re still trying to work on our corners and teamwork overall,” Karr said. “We’re trying to improve every year, which we have. Now we’re adding plays and continuing to build the program.”
The Jets’ loss of players due to injury has put the team into a slump heading into the midpoint of the season, losing three straight. Karr said the team is just looking to get everyone healthy before heading into the next stretch of the season.
“We definitely started strong the season, and we’ve had some losses lately, but I’m hoping we can get some players healed up that are coming back,” Karr said. “We want them to get adjusted back to the game and have some definite games to look forward to.”
The Jets travel to Greenwood Christian on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.