LAPEL — After watching Greenfield-Central freshman Brooklyn McConnell connect on five of her nine first-half 3-point shots to lead the Cougars into halftime with an eight-point lead, Lapel coach Zach Newby had to scrub the scouting report and game plan and start from scratch.
“Our scouting report was that we could back off, not get any fouls on the perimeter. They’re not a great shooting team, get ready to rebound and run,” he said. “They hit shots, and you can’t be mad when you’re down eight at halftime and the kids executed what you said to do.”
Junior point guard Kerith Renihan took charge of McConnell in the second half and never left her side. She blanked the freshman until her team had already made up the deficit, taken the lead and put the game away. It was part of a dominant second half as Lapel knocked off the Cougars 60-52 for its third win in a row.
“Kerith is an unbelievable defender,” Newby said. “That kid is 110% every time she steps on the floor—practice or game—and she makes us go.”
Renihan actually started the second-half comeback on the offensive end when she knocked down a 3-point basket to open the third quarter. She finished with 12 points and five assists, but limiting McConnell’s second-half touches was her primary focus.
“It was really big,” Renihan said. “We had to shut her down or No. 12 (Chaney Brown). We had to take one of them out.”
With McConnell blanketed, the Bulldogs were able to close the gap in the third period. A second Renihan trey was followed by a steal and layup by junior Deannaya Haseman to pull Lapel within 43-30 heading to the fourth.
“It got us going and got us all hyped,” Renihan said. “We needed to get the momentum and the team going.”
Haseman — who scored nine points and struggled from the field much of the evening — connected from 3-point range to open the fourth quarter to tie the game at 43-43. After Ashlynn Allman’s second converted three-point play in the paint, Lapel had a 46-43 lead and never looked back.
Junior Jaylee Hubble made three consecutive 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to keep any Cougar comeback attempts at bay and give Lapel its biggest lead at 56-45. She finished the night with 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.
“We see it every single day. We know she can shoot it,” Newby said. “She’s finally starting to get into the flow, and that’s back-to-back games where she has played really well.”
Allman finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and three blocks and made a pair of important defensive plays late in the game after picking up her fourth foul, drawing a charge and blocking a shot.
“She’s been doing that all year. I just trust her,” Newby said.
McConnell did finally score in the second half but with just 17 seconds remaining and Lapel firmly in command.
“That felt pretty good,” Renihan said. “I didn’t know I would shut her out like that.”
Brown led Greenfield-Central (1-7) with 23 points and seven rebounds, and McConnell finished with 18 points.
Madelyn Poynter matched Allman for team high with six rebounds.
Next week will be a busy one for Lapel as the Bulldogs host Daleville on Tuesday before hitting the road for games at Madison-Grant on Wednesday and Class 2A third-ranked Tipton on Saturday afternoon.
