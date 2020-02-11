INDIANAPOLIS — Anderson Prep has been looking for some answers this boys basketball season.
For a while Tuesday night, Jets head coach Corey Scott thought he’d found some. The offense was moving the ball. The defense was blocking shots and boxing out strong against a bigger, stronger Central Christian team.
Then a disastrous third quarter took all the air out of the Jets’ engines, leading to an 85-58 PAAC loss for APA (3-15, 0-5).
“We are just so inexperienced,” Scott said. “We just lost it mentally.”
Led by sophomore forward Elijah Mattingly’s 38 points and 12 rebounds, Central Christian (9-7, 2-2) traded shot for shot early on with APA.
Mattingly is listed at 6-foot-5 but stood a head taller than any of the Jets defending him. He came in averaging 11.5 points per game but worked the ball inside, drove to the basket and shot from the perimeter with equal effectiveness.
He finished with seven 3-pointers, many coming off of second shots where the Jets just lost him in the traffic. Central Christian’s 10 offensive rebounds all seemed to lead to a wide open Mattingly or another Charger ready to knock down a 3.
“That’s just a breakdown,” Scott said. “We’ve got to do a better job of recognizing what’s happening when the ball goes long like that.”
The Jets traded shot for shot with the Chargers early on as Jack Scott’s 10 points in the first five minutes had APA up, 18-15.
Three-pointers from Mattingly and Tanner Royer along with a driving layup from teammate Elijah Lucas put the Chargers back on top, 24-18. After a first quarter of six lead changes and five ties, the Jets would not lead again the rest of the way.
APA would get as close as 35-29 thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Mason Watson, but a 9-1 run pushed the Central Christian lead back out to double digits.
“We are the kind of team where if we are playing good defense, we will play good offense,” Scott said. “Once our offense started slowing down, our defense has to pick it up. We didn’t do that.”
Central Christian outscored APA, 28-8, in the third quarter, and it was over from there. After just one turnover in the first eight minutes, the Jets had 18 turnovers the rest of the way. Early success from behind the arc also stalled.
Meanwhile, Mattingly and the Chargers kept putting up points and put the game away early.
Scott led APA with 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and three blocks. Watson added 10 points and seven rebounds. Larry Rodriguez had eight points to go with five rebounds.
The Jets got a boost off the bench from Marson Collum, who finished with nine points and three rebounds. Jeffery Langford also scored seven points in a reserve role.
Kuron Nickson scored 12 points and Ben Scott had nine as the APA junior varsity rallied from double-digits down in the final few minutes before falling, 41-37.
