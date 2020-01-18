FISHERS – At some point, the lessons will sink in and the effort will be rewarded.
For the Anderson boys basketball team, this season has been a seemingly endless string of trials. Head coach Mike Elliott is looking for a little tribulation.
Joy wasn’t on the menu Friday night for the Indians (1-13), who lost 81-59 at Hamilton Southeastern (7-5). Anderson did plenty of good things, especially throughout the first half.
But a team this young and inexperienced can’t afford to take possessions off. And it certainly can’t let whole minutes get away from it. That was the story Friday, and it’s been a familiar one for Elliott and his staff.
“They’ve got to start liking that good stuff,” Elliott said. “The first half was good stuff. The second half …”
Anderson traded punch for punch with HSE throughout the first 16 minutes. A pair of 22-footers by Davyeon Turner got the Indians rolling early while Joseph Jones – the team’s lone senior – worked inside and out to keep the Anderson engine fueled.
A Jones 3-pointer and a Dilyn Fuller bucket tied the game at 16-16 to start the second quarter. James Glazebrooks followed with a fastbreak layup, and another Jones 3-pointer gave the Indians a 21-18 lead.
Elliott’s crew held firm against a bigger, stronger Royals team led by 6-foot-4 guard Kole Hornbuckle and 7-2 center Mabor Majak. Both are seniors. By contrast, the only Indians who stand taller than 6-1 are Latrell White and Jalen Murphy, both of whom are 6-5 freshmen.
But that didn’t matter in the opening half as the Indians got to every loose ball and actually won the early rebounding battle. The Royals led 30-27 going into the locker room, but the game was anyone’s at that point.
That changed quickly.
After a nice inside bucket by White off of a Jones feed, HSE scored eight straight. The Royals’ run came courtesy of three ill-advised Anderson shots and a turnover. Not long after, the Royals added a 9-0 run, and the Indians were looking at a double-digit deficit for the rest of the night.
“Bad shots tend to mean bad things on the other end,” Elliott said. “After that, we had to scramble a bit.”
Every slow step from Anderson seemed to lead to an HSE layup. Every turnover and forced shot became a fastbreak.
“These guys really don’t know what they don’t know,” Elliott said. “There are a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing against 18-year-olds. We are getting better at making up the physical difference, but the mental side, the experience side just isn’t there yet.”
Jones finished with 20 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals to lead the Indians. Fuller added 11 points and three offensive rebounds off the bench. Turner scored nine points.
HSE got 23 points and four rebounds from Hornbuckle. Anderson held Majak, a Cleveland State commit, in check during the first quarter, but the center – who has the wingspan to match his height – scored 10 of his 12 points after the break and finished with seven rebounds and seven blocks.
The win was No. 300 for Brian Satterfield as head coach at HSE. Elliott is still working on No. 2 this season at Anderson, but this team is showing signs.
Anderson stayed within shouting distance for most of the second half by going 12-of-14 from the line. The Indians were 16-of-18 for the game. Anderson came in shooting 60 percent as a team. It’s a nice sign, Elliott said, but it’s just a single step toward the Tribe’s end goals.
“In spurts, it’s there,” Elliott said. “You can see it just out of reach. It’s all setting up for the sectionals, hopefully. If they can believe in themselves a little, they can get there.”
Hamilton Southeastern won the junior varsity contest, 59-32. Jalen Murphy led the Indians with 17 points in just three quarters of action.
