ELWOOD — Momentum can be a tricky thing to deal with. It can carry a team to great heights, but it can also vanish in a split second, causing a precipitous fall.
Such was the lesson learned by the young Elwood girls basketball team Friday night.
After opening the game with one of its best quarters of the season, Elwood allowed that momentum to slip away, and Eastbrook sophomore Johwen McKim was all too happy to keep it on her team’s side for a 59-42 win.
Both teams entered the matchup winless in the Central Indiana Conference and riding four-game losing streaks.
The first eight minutes belonged to Elwood.
While its defense forced eight first-quarter turnovers, the offense found sophomore Jaleigh Crawford in the paint for seven early points. A 3-point basket by senior Courtney Todd capped an 11-3 opening period for coach Craig Brunnemer’s group.
“We were rebounding, we were making shots and we were getting (the ball) where we needed to,” Brunnemer said. “That was the momentum there. But then we sunk and it was like, ‘Here we go again.’”
McKim, a 5-foot-3 guard, took that momentum away and ran with it.
She scored the first nine points of the second quarter and scored 21 in the period overall as Eastbrook took charge. She hit two 3-point baskets in the quarter, but most of her damage was done attacking the basket.
“She’s a good player,” Brunnemer said. “You give a good player confidence, then they feel like they can hit anything. And she did. She got to the rim, making 3s, something she doesn’t do all the time.”
McKim finished with a game-high 31 points.
After entering the second quarter leading by eight, Elwood found itself down 27-18 at halftime. That lead grew to 47-25 at the end of the third quarter on a buzzer beating layup by senior Shauna Singer for Eastbrook (4-7, 1-3 CIC).
Elwood returned to Crawford in the fourth quarter, feeding the 5-10 sophomore on the block. She was effective at scoring and getting to the foul line. Bit by bit, led by her 26 points and 14 rebounds, Elwood chipped away, getting as close as 15 on an Olivia Shannon basket but no closer.
Elwood (3-11, 0-4) was missing seniors Claudia Leavell and Hannah Everson as well as sophomore Morgan Scott, all out with injury. Brunnemer said his team’s margin of error is already slim, but to miss its second-leading scorer made things even tougher.
“We’re shorthanded. Our second-best player is not playing and Morgan Scott, we could have used her for rebounding,” he said. “I don’t know if that (makes a difference) for the game, but we needed another shooter, another scorer.”
Shannon had nine points and four rebounds for Elwood, and Todd added six points on a pair of made 3s. Senior Lexi Crosbie contributed four assists and four steals.
Despite the loss, there were positives. Elwood won both the rebounding battle (35-34) and committed fewer turnovers than Eastbrook by a 23-21 margin.
Elwood will host Daleville next Friday before beginning Madison County tournament play Jan. 6 against Alexandria.
Eastbrook dominated the junior varsity game, defeating Elwood 47-11. Freshman Kaycie Grubb led Elwood with six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.