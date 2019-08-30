ELWOOD -- Tipton football started the second quarter of Friday’s game at Elwood with a narrow 13-6 lead.
In under two minutes, that lead swelled to 34-6 as the Blue Devils ran away with a 62-14 win over the Panthers.
Anthony Reel started the Tipton (2-0) trouncing with two touchdowns in 53 seconds at the start of the second quarter. Reel used his speed to rack up 117 yards on eight carries.
The second touchdown was set up by a Gerardo Fortuna 23-yard interception return to the 1-yard line.
Fortuna continued a quick stretch of dominance, recovering a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown after a couple of mishandled snaps by Elwood’s offense.
Elwood (0-2) didn’t roll over in the first half, and in fact, the Panthers nearly took the lead on the opening kickoff. Hunter Scholl looked to have taken a kickoff 85 yards to the house, but it was called back on a hold.
“It’s rough,” Scholl said. “You think you’re going to start off hot, and then you just get called back like that. It hurt, honestly.”
Scholl got another chance and made the most of it with no flags. After Jayvin Lyons broke loose for a 35-yard touchdown run to open the scoring, Scholl got his hands on another kickoff and hit the afterburners for a 76-yard return down to the Tipton 6. On fourth down, junior quarterback Ben DeLong improvised for a 6-yard touchdown run, bringing Elwood within a point just over halfway into the first quarter.
DeLong tallied 26 yards on 10 rushes. His 26 yards were 11 more than the 15 yards Elwood gained on the ground in its opening-week loss to Lapel.
“We were trying to do things to put ourselves in position to be successful. It’s pretty obvious to everyone who’s been watching sports around here, these kids have had three coaches in what, three years, so they obviously need to learn how to win,” said first-year Elwood coach Ron Brown. “We have athletes on the team, we have good kids on the team, and we just have to clean up fundamentals.”
Josh Blackford ended a big scoring drought with a 38-yard return to the end zone after taking the ball from Lyons in a pile. On the next possession, Elwood forced another fumble inside its 5-yard line in an attempt to get some momentum back.
Tipton eventually kept pouring it on, though, scoring 35 points in the second quarter to take a 48-14 lead into the locker room, capped by a Sam Edwards toss to Drew Pearce for 15 yards to end the half. Lyons produced two touchdowns and finished with 107 yards on 11 carries despite his two fumbles.
Tipton forced the IHSAA’s new running clock rule to come into play early in the third quarter after Edwards hooked up with a wide-open Nate Powell on a go route up the sideline for 20 yards. The running clock comes into play when a team gets a 35-point lead in the second half.
While the clock continued to tick away, Fortuna added another touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 7-yard run, giving Fortuna an offensive and defensive touchdown.
With a young squad made up of 35 underclassmen, Brown wanted his team to focus on getting better after starting the year in a gauntlet against Lapel and Tipton in back-to-back weeks.
“Honestly, (the youth) was one of the hardest things about this team,” Brown said. “We’re freshmen and sophomore-loaded, and there’s not much difference between a lot of the kids, so to know who to put in or who to put where, that was a guessing thing all the way up until last week because you don’t know until you’re in a real game hitting other people for real, so we’re constantly evaluating.”
The Panthers will visit Mississinewa at 7 p.m. next Friday.
