FAIRMOUNT — Early in their season opener against Delta, Madison-Grant seemed to show the late-season momentum from a year ago was here to stay. But a crucial second-quarter stretch showed coach Brandon Bradley and the Argylls they still have some work to do.
Eagles junior Addie Chester scored 12 of her game-high 20 points during a 14-0 run just before halftime, and Delta went on to a 48-28 win, spoiling Madison-Grant’s season and home opener.
“We started to find a groove in the second quarter. I felt like we actually got into a good rhythm and were aggressive,” Bradley said. “The problem that we had that we’re going to run into every game is simply a matter of depth.”
That early groove began late in the first quarter. Trailing 11-8, M-G took the lead for the first time when junior playmaker Azmae Turner hit a pair of free throws and delivered a fast-break layup. Sophomore Emma Mooney followed with a score on the block, and the Argylls headed to the second quarter with a 14-11 lead.
Freshman Maddy Moore buried a 19-foot jumper, a basket by Sarah Duncan and another free throw from Turner gave M-G its biggest lead of the half at 19-13.
But, that is when Chester — who had only scored the first three points of the game — took over.
She scored the next 10 points, including a pair of 3-point jumpers, and capped the run with a steal and a pair of free throws following a foul for a 27-19 lead. While Zoey Barnett scored just before halftime, the damage from the run was done and the Eagles momentum did carry into the third quarter.
Chester opened the period with a 15-foot jumper and closed it with her third trey to send Delta into the fourth with a 36-23 lead after the Argylls could muster just four points in the third quarter.
“I think, in the third quarter, we didn’t take their punch real well, and we didn’t match their energy,” Bradley said. “They just separated from there.”
Turner led Madison-Grant (0-1) with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block while Greene added six points.
Abby Rouse chipped in nine points for the Eagles, and Paisley Cool grabbed nine rebounds as Delta beat Madison-Grant 33-18 on the glass.
The Argylls will return to action at home Wednesday when they host Cowan for a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.
The Eagles routed the Argylls in the JV game, 45-9, with freshman Katie Stowers topping M-G with four points.
