This Friday, the 2020 IHSAA football postseason begins with sectional play, including five games involving area teams. Of the five matchups, four will feature pairings of teams that met earlier in the regular season with two involving conference rematches.
With Anderson and Madison-Grant set to kickoff their postseasons next week, here is a glance at Friday’s action, with all games scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.:
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 21
Pendleton Heights (6-3) at Greenfield-Central (3-4)
The Arabians have won five straight against the Cougars including a 42-7 win in last year’s sectional semifinal. PH broke open a three-point game with a pair of fourth-quarter scores in defeating G-C 35-18 on Sept. 11. The Arabians rushed for nearly 300 yards in that meeting with both Caden McClain and Jack Elijah eclipsing the century mark with a touchdown each. Evan MacMillan added a pair of rushing scores as well.
Quarterback Lance McKee is the chief Greenfield-Central weapon, having rushed for nearly 1,000 yards, including 185 yards and two of his 12 touchdowns this season against the Arabians in the previous meeting while throwing just 39 passes all year. The Cougars have rushed for over 2,000 yards as a team but are surrendering 20 points per game compared to the 13 allowed by the Arabians' defense.
Luke Bays leads a balanced PH rushing attack with 541 yards and averages 8.9 yards per carry with six scores. He is also the leading defensive player with 82 tackles — including nine for a loss — and 6.5 sacks, and MacMillan has recorded four interceptions.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 36
Alexandria (3-6) at Eastern (9-0)
The Comets enter the postseason as the eighth-ranked team in 2A and have completed their second straight undefeated regular season.
The Tigers do most of their offensive damage through the air with freshman quarterback Gabe McGuire taking the reins since a midseason injury to Chance Martin. McGuire has thrown for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns with just seven interceptions and is the team’s second-leading rusher. Seniors Jagger Orick (36 receptions, 632 yards, nine TD) and Kole Stewart (36 receptions, 390 yards, four TD) are McGuire’s leading targets with Brayden Jacobs adding 18 receptions.
Defensively, Alex is led by Noe Alegria’s 90 tackles and Eric Pegg’s five sacks while Eli Whitman has two interceptions.
The Comets defense has blanked five opponents this season and has surrendered just 63 total points, with 35 coming in one game.
Lapel (7-2) at Frankton (1-8)
The Bulldogs utilized the big play to roll up 48 points against the Eagles earlier this season while running just 50 offensive plays.
Lapel can win on the ground or through the air. Sophomore running back Tyler Dollar is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and better than 150 per game and has scored 17 touchdowns while junior quarterback Brennan Stow has thrown for over 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns during his first year as a starter. Stow’s top target is the area’s leading receiver in senior Tanner Mroz, who has hauled in 39 passes for 784 yards and seven TD.
Defensively, Parker Allman stands out with an area-best 10 sacks among the 23 the Bulldogs' defense has recorded this season. Lapel has forced 15 turnovers during the 2020 campaign.
Frankton’s offense relies heavily on senior fullback Korbin Finley, who has rushed for nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns. When sophomore quarterback Gage Rastetter goes to the air, his top targets are junior Luke Harrison and sophomore Bradyn Douglas. While the Eagles' defense has struggled at times, Finley, junior Jack Ryan and sophomore Hunter Branham have stood out.
Lapel has won the last 10 meetings in this rivalry.
Tipton (6-2) at Elwood (1-7)
Although the Panthers have shown great improvement under first-year coach Terry Riggs, reversing a 62-0 loss to the Blue Devils in the season opener will be a tall order.
Senior Trey Jordan is Elwood’s most dangerous offensive player on the ground (406 yards) and through the air (303 yards) while junior quarterback Will Retherford has rushed for eight touchdowns himself. Ben DeLong leads the defensive effort with six interceptions while Jarren Tunnell has recorded 67 tackles.
Tipton quarterback Sam Edwards has thrown 15 touchdown passes against just two interceptions, and running back Eli Carter has rushed for over 700 yards and nine scores. The Blue Devils have allowed just 11 points per game in their six wins.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 38
Shenandoah (6-3) at Eastern Hancock (4-5)
The Raiders will look to repeat their 28-21 win over the Royals just two weeks ago.
Senior Tanner Goff has blossomed into one of the most dangerous dual threat QBs in the area, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 11 TD while rushing for 750 yards and another 12 scores. Cole Hughes, with 28 receptions, is Goff’s most common target while Andrew Bennett (18 yards per reception) remains a potent deep threat.
Linebackers Justin Hummel (105 tackles) and Josh Farmer (77 tackles) have combined for 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks while Hughes has three interceptions to lead a secondary that has 11 total picks and a defense that has forced 21 turnovers.
The Royals' record can be misleading as the combined records of their opponents is 44-32, and their five losses have come against 5A New Albany, Heritage Christian, Shenandoah, Lapel and Monroe Central.
Junior quarterback Houston Swan has thrown for 1,773 yards and 21 touchdowns for the pass-happy Royals with junior Cole Rainbolt (39 receptions) his favorite target. Senior JP Fuchs is 29-30 on extra-point attempts.
