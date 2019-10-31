ANDERSON -- Five teams remain standing and are just one win away from advancing to their sectional championship games. Here is a glance at this Friday's matchups:
Class 5A Sectional 12
West Lafayette Harrison (7-2) at Anderson (1-8)
After a week off, Anderson is set to host North Central Conference rival Harrison in this sectional semifinal. The Indians will need the extra preparation to reverse a 42-0 defeat at the hands of the Raiders earlier this season. Harrison averages nearly 40 points with a season low of 24. The Raiders are led by junior running back Omarion Dixon with over 1,100 yards rushing.
Area players to watch: Junior quarterback M.J. Armstrong has thrown nine touchdown passes with just six interceptions. Five of those scoring strikes have gone to leading receiver senior Willie Dennison.
Class 4A Sectional 21
Pendleton Heights (6-4) at Greenfield-Central (2-8)
The Arabians blasted the Cougars 47-6 earlier this season behind 237 yards rushing from 11 different ball carriers. Senior Joseph Rios led the ground assault with 81 yards on just five carries with two touchdowns. A win by PH sets up a likely rematch at Mount Vernon, where the Arabians fell 18-14 in the closing seconds last month.
Area players to watch: The PH linebacker trio of Rios (84 tackles) and juniors Luke Bays (99 tackles) and Caden McClain (2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles) will look to repeat their shutdown of the G-C offense, which averages under 18 points.
Class 2A Sectional 36
Eastern (10-0) at Alexandria (6-4)
An interesting clash of styles here as the Comets defense, which surrenders just 9.6 points per game, takes on the Alex offense and its 34-point scoring average. Last week, although Eastern edged Lapel by three, the Bulldog receivers were open much of the night. A repeat of that performance could yield big dividends for senior Cade Vernetti and junior Kole Stewart. The winner could host defending state runner-up Eastbrook in the sectional final.
Area player to watch: Vernetti caught four scoring passes last week in the win at Elwood and now has 15 on the year, a new Alexandria school record.
Class 2A Sectional 38
Shenandoah (6-4) at Indianapolis Scecina (7-3)
The Raiders will want to steer clear of Indiana University recruit David Baker in the second meeting between these teams this season. Baker caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown but did more damage defensively where he picked off Tanner Goff three times as the Knights knocked off the Raiders 28-18 in the season opener. The winner will play at the winner of the other semifinal between Heritage Christian and Eastern Hancock.
Area player to watch: Goff has been rock solid in his first year as a starter. Throwing and rushing, he has accounted for 21 total touchdowns.
Class 1A Sectional 43
Union City (5-5) at Madison-Grant (3-7)
The resurgent Argylls enter Friday's game after outscoring their opponents 148-26 during a three-game winning streak. This could be a good matchup for M-G as the Indians allow 27 points per game this season. The winner faces a much tougher opponent next week, either Monroe Central (7-3) or South Adams (10-0).
Area players to watch: Both juniors, quarterback Jackson Thompson and running back Clayton Powell, turned in big plays last week at Taylor.
