ANDERSON — Being a little pumped up can be a good thing, but too much emotion can derail the best of plans, and that’s what happened to Anderson Prep on Friday night.
The Waldron Mohawks dominated from start to finish during APA’s Senior Night and left The Hangar with a 75-49 triumph. Seven seniors played their final game in this gym, and it didn’t turn out as hoped.
“I told them after the game that it’s OK to be emotional after the game,” said APA coach Corey Scott. “But during the game you’ve got to keep it in check. I thought we were too emotional.”
In the opening quarter, Waldron outscored the home team 15-4 as Anderson Prep took nine shots and turned the ball over eight times. In the second quarter, the offense was four times better, scoring 16 points, thanks to eight from Jack Scott and six from Larry Rodriguez. Both are seniors.
But the Mohawks’ offense was even better. They passed to a hole in the Jets’ zone just inside the free-throw line and had three options from there — all of them worked. They hit several jumpers from 10 feet, drove for some shots under the basket and hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range. APA trailed 37-20 at intermission.
The Jets again managed 16 points in the third period, but the visitors put up 24, missing just five shots along the way for a 61-36 lead.
“They (Waldron) shot it well at times,” said Coach Scott. “They shot it well tonight.”
For the game, the Mohawks were 9-of-20 from 3-point range and 27-of-58 overall. They had sophomore Bryce Yarling leading the way with 22 points and senior Tyler Bowlby right behind with 18 points. They finished the season at 5-17.
The Jets were led by Rodriguez with 16 points. Scott had a double-double with 17 rebounds and 10 points. All 10 of those points came in the first half.
APA’s other seniors are Derek Dailey, Dixon Minton, Aiden Wilson, Hunter Blocher and Alex Rosario. The underclassmen scored seven of the team’s 49 points.
Now the Jets point toward next week’s sectional at Wes-Del. They have a bye in the opening round and will play Friday against the winner of the game between Liberty Christian and the host Warriors.
“I love it,” said Scott of the bye. “We are about 15 to 20 practices behind where we should be right now. So we’ve got four days that we can work and get better. We just need to play it and enjoy it and let the emotions come after it is over.”
The Jets closed out the regular season 3-17.
