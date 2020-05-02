'I’m grateful for the amazing three years I got to play softball at PHHS'

PENDLETON — For Ally Hall, playing multiple sports at Pendleton Heights became synonymous with winning, something she and her teams did plenty of during her high school career.
In addition to being a 2019-20 Athlete of Character, she was a part of six Madison County championship teams — three in softball, two in volleyball, and one in basketball — as well as a softball sectional championship in 2018.
An outfielder for the softball team, Hall has the speed to play in center and the arm to play right field. Last year for the Arabians, she hit .447 with eight doubles and scored 23 runs. Hall was second on the team with a 1.102 on-base plus slugging percentage, seven stolen bases and her batting average and was third on the team with 25 RBI. She also fielded 32 chances defensively without an error.
Hall hit safely in all five PH tournament games last season, going 5-for-16 at the plate with two runs scored, four RBI and two stolen bases.
She earned All-Area honors as a defensive specialist for the two-time defending volleyball county championship team. Hall led the Arabians with 584 service receptions and 292 digs while serving up 19 aces and was second on the squad with 54 assists.
Hall averaged 4 points on the basketball court as a sophomore and was part of the team’s last county championship in 2017.
In addition to playing both volleyball and softball next year at Anderson University, Hall will study nursing.
Here is her senior letter:
“I can’t count the amount of minutes, hours or days that I spent on the softball field at PHHS throughout my life. Growing up with my dad coaching softball at Pendleton, my sister and I were dragged to the field what seemed like every day in the summer growing up. It was there where I learned how to play the game of softball, and it was there where I fell in love with the game.
“One of my favorite memories from my childhood was during one of the many championships played at Legends Field. My dad was coaching, and although I mostly played with random kids the whole time, I knew it was a close game heading toward the seventh inning. I took it upon myself to go find as many four-leaf clovers in the grass as I could and one-by-one gave them to each player. I honestly don’t remember the outcome of that championship game, but I will forever remember those little moments.
“Throughout the years, I sat through countless numbers of senior nights and banquets, and I’ve dreamed of the day I’d get to have my senior night on that field. When I received the news of our season officially being canceled, I gave myself one day. One day to be sad. One day to be angry. One day to sulk in the thought of never getting to play one more game on the field I grew up on.
“Once I gave myself that one day, I decided to change my mindset to being grateful. I’m grateful for the amazing three years I got to play softball at PHHS. I’m grateful I got to play for the coach who I’d played for since I was 8 years old and the teammates I’d acquired along the way who have become my best friends. But most of all, I’m grateful for a God who is still so good even when my situation is not. So now I will rejoice for what is to come because thankfully, I get to play four more years of this game I love.”