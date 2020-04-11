DALEVILLE — Few softball players in the area had quite the offensive season Rachel Nixon enjoyed for the 2019 sectional champion Daleville softball team.
Nixon led her team in batting average (.516), on-base percentage (.613),slugging percentage (.969), OPS (1.581), hits (33), doubles (11), triples (3), home runs (4), RBI (25) and runs scored (29). She only struck out seven times in 80 plate appearances and stole 21 bases. From her catcher’s position, she committed just four errors for a .966 fielding percentage and handled a pitching staff that posted a 3.03 ERA.
In three postseason games for the Broncos, Nixon was 4-for-11 (.363) with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and two RBI.
Nixon is undecided on a college destination or if softball will be a part of that future, but she plans on studying nursing next year.
Nixon was the 2020 THB Sports Softball Elite 11 representative for the Broncos.
Here is her senior letter:
“I’m seriously at a loss of words. Who would have thought it would end this way especially for us seniors (both baseball and softball)?
"We won’t get that sectional title run or even another trip to regionals or even a chance for Daleville’s first trip to semistate in softball.
"I just wanna take everyone’s hours who helped me get to the best player I could be. Thank you to my parents, Tom Nixon and Rhonda Taylor Goodpaster, for all your support and Corbin Badger for always putting a smile on my face when I went up to bat. You always pushed the nerves and all the pressure away for me to bat. I wanna thank O'Conners Barn for all the hours for hitting lessons. I couldn’t have gotten six home runs last year if it was (not) for Randy. I wanna thank Candice Badger for supporting me and always telling me good luck before each game. I wanna thank my aunt Rita Nixon Padgett for always telling me to do my best and that Uncle Ron would be proud.
"I never thought it would end this way. I will never get to step on the field with teammates and my pitcher, Alaina Meeker, to get another sectional title. Alaina, thanks for all the help you have done to make me a better catcher.
"It’s not just Daleville softball we’re saying goodbye to, (but) the teammates we have played with for four years. Good luck in future years, Daleville softball.
"#14out”