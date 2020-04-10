ALEXANDRIA — The 2020 Elite 11 representative for Alexandria softball is senior second baseman Kirsten VanHorn, who brought leadership, defense and a powerful bat to a talented Tigers lineup.
Last year, VanHorn hit .293 and clubbed five home runs with 24 RBI while posting a .902 fielding percentage. She was even better during the sectional, posting a .400 average with a double, home run, four RBI and seven runs scored. The Tigers recorded a 53-35 record during VanHorn’s three years with the team.
VanHorn excelled at three sports during her time at Alexandria. She was part of the 2017 volleyball regional championship team and she scored 8.9 points, grabbed five rebounds per game and was a 36 percent 3-point shooter on the basketball team this season.
Kirsten will study nursing at Ball State University next year with a career goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Here is her senior letter:
“Dear Softball,
I’ve tried to write this letter multiple times to come up with the right words, but are there really any right words?
“I would have never imagined my last game being the sectional championship … as a junior. My heart is broken knowing I won’t play this season, knowing I won’t have a senior night or one last walk-out song, knowing there won’t be the chance to do big things with my team and especially knowing this was going to be it for me.
“The only words I can really think of are thank you. So softball, thank you. Thank you for the unbreakable bonds, relationships and friendships. The people you have brought into my life, are the same people comforting me through these difficult times. Thank you for the memories. As a freshman, I would have never imagined the ride being this great.
“Most importantly, thank you for the lessons you taught me. You taught me that I am strong enough to get through adversity and heartbreak, which is why I am confident that something good will come out of this.
“Although this is the end of my softball and athletic career, it is the beginning of so much more. I thank God, my family, coaches, teammates and support system. This game is unlike any other and will always have my heart.
“Thank you, softball.
“Love,
Kirsten VanHorn #11 (Alexandria)”