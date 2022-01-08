PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights guard Morgan Martin held the ball in the backcourt as the final seconds ticked away on the Arabians’ 54-43 Madison County championship game win over Lapel and emitted a scream of joy as she rushed to join her teammates in celebration. For her and her three senior teammates, it was vindication after four years of Anderson domination and PH coming up short of its own expectations during this tournament.
“I think our first time winning county in our senior year was the big thing,” Martin said. “We’ve been together since sixth grade. It’s just nice to win it together.”
Coach Chad Cook was glad this group was able to finally get the job done, but he also thought about several of his former players who were in attendance Saturday night, some of whom never got the opportunity to cut down the county nets.
“I look around and see Aubree Dwiggins. I think she was on the team the last time we won one,” he said shortly after the Arabians wrapped up their 10th title all-time but their first since 2017. “I see Gracie Conkling, who spent four years trying to win this thing, and Kylie Davis, girls that are happy to see us win one, but it’s good to kind of get that monkey off our back.”
After escaping the semifinals with a two-point win over Frankton, the Arabians found just as tough an opponent in the title game in the Bulldogs.
Lapel (11-6) matched PH basket for basket early on and took a 15-12 lead early in the second quarter on a Madelyn Poynter layup. After the Arabians tied it up at 15-15, Ashlynn Allman scored in the post for what proved to be the final lead for the Bulldogs at 17-15.
Allman, limited through much of the game with foul trouble, still finished the night close to her season averages with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The spark for PH (12-3) came seconds later when sophomore Skylar Baldwin — who played about three minutes of the game — came off the bench and delivered two defensive steals, converting one into a layup. The Arabians finished the half on a 10-3 run and took a 27-20 lead into the locker room after Martin capped the spurt with a wing jumper.
Her stint actually began with a missed jumper.
“She’s in there, she’s excited, she gets open for a 3 and she shoots it,” Cook said. “I told her, ‘Skylar, do what you do. Go with your strengths.’ She gives us a heck of a time in practice, our starting five and getting after us.”
The Arabians appeared on the brink of running away with the game midway through the third quarter when Whitney Warfel scored to give the Arabians a 37-25 lead. But Lapel scored the final eight points of the period — including five from Allman — to cut the deficit to four entering the final quarter.
“I give Lapel a lot of credit here defensively. They did a great job getting locked in and making things difficult on us,” Cook said.
But Warfel opened the fourth with a pair of free throws, and although Lapel battled, it could not get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Lloyd and Rosenkrans did much of the heavy lifting for the Arabians. Lloyd finished off a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Rosenkrans added 12 points and eight rebounds.
“I feel like this has been our goal — especially since this season started — but since we got to high school,” Lloyd said. “Losing again and again each year, knowing we could have won, that hurt.”
“It would be really bad if we got this far and lost, so we really had to focus and be aggressive,” Rosenkrans said.
Whitney Warful added eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks and four steals while Kaycie Warfel — also limited by foul trouble — finished with eight points and four rebounds.
Brunnemer scored four points and had two assists.
Poynter led Lapel with 13 points, and Deannaya Haseman and Jaylee Hubble had five assists each for the Bulldogs.
It was the third trip to the finals in the last four years for Lapel -- they lost to Anderson in 2019 and 2020 -- and their lone title was in 2008.
PH will now turn its attention toward a visit to New Palestine and a chance to win the Hoosier Heritage Conference outright before hitting the stretch run toward next month’s postseason.
“This game was a good momentum game for us, chemistry-wise,” Martin said. “It brought us together winning this and finally winning a title and think it’s going to be really special.”
