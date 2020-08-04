ANDERSON -- The fall of 2019 was not a particularly successful season for Anderson athletics, but there is reason for optimism 2020 could be far better. New coaches breed new hope for girls soccer and volleyball, and the boys tennis team returns almost the entire lineup that fell to Lapel in the 2019 Anderson sectional championship. It is Year 3 for football coach Ron Qualls as the Tribe looks for continued improvement on the gridiron, and the boys soccer team figures to be highly competitive once again with a much younger roster.
Here is a glance at what to expect from Anderson athletics this fall:
BOYS SOCCER
Head Coach: Chris Spolyar; 2019 results: 8-8-1; Key losses: Miguel Contreras (10 goals), Alan Rodriguez (seven goals), Rafael Garza (two goals); Key returning athletes: Goal keeper Sebastian Rodriguez, Carlos Pacheco, Alex Olguin; Potential breakout athlete: Sophomore Alfredo Lopez (two goals).
Outlook: The Indians will be a young group, and Spolyar believes the small groups required for workouts due to the pandemic will help the team be ready for 2020. Anderson opens the season Aug. 18 against city rival and defending sectional champion Liberty Christian.
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: David Ellis; 2019 results: 8-14, advanced to tennis sectional championship; Key losses: Gaspar Herledon (foreign exchange); Key returning athletes: seniors Isaac Hanauer, Landon Alumbaugh, Jason Bale and Nate Smith and juniors Luke Bush and Liam Griffith.
Outlook: Although Herledon is a talented player who will be missed at the top of Anderson’s lineup, the Tribe returns the bulk of their roster and could challenge in what looks to be a wide open Madison County and Anderson sectional field.
CROSS COUNTRY
Head coach: Andrea Dodson (second season); 2019 results: Semistate qualifier Dryden Dodson-Thomas; Key losses: Dodson-Thomas, Kole Johnson, Jackson Stephenson, Adriana Ayala; Key newcomers: freshmen Owen French, Spencer Proctor, Connor King, Cameron Dawson and Jacob Rust; Key returning athletes: Bradlee Thomas, Damaurion Menifee, Jada Mullins and Darien Fuller.
Outlook: “This year, we have a dedicated group that really trust the training and have set very high team and individual goals,” Dodson said. “We have more confidence, more drive and more focus this time around. Even though we lost 75% of our varsity squad from last year, 2020 will be a breakout year for Anderson High School cross country.”
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Ron Qualls (third season); 2019 results: 1-9; Key losses: WR Malachi Qualls, WR/KR Willie Dennison, DB Joseph Jones, LB Israel Dates, Kadin Johnson, RaShawn Boyd and RB Trey Jordan (transfer to Elwood); Key newcomers: Connor Stephenson, Dontrez Fuller, AJ Baymon; Key returning athletes: DL Dilyn Fuller, QB MJ Armstrong, WR Curtis Lewis; Potential breakout athletes: Fuller, listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds last year as a freshman, is already getting plenty of college looks and recorded two sacks last season. Senior center Jordan Hopkins.
Outlook: “I want our team to be better than what we have experienced so far in 2020 and certainly better than what some would accept as ‘normal,’" Coach Qualls said. “My Indians need to see a much bigger goal and set our expectations higher than ‘normal.’ Playing football in the NCC is incredibly challenging week by week, and we need to understand the level of competition and rise to the occasion."
A new turf field will welcome the Indians and their fans for their home opener Aug. 21 when they host Yorktown.
GIRLS GOLF
Head coach: Joe Nadaline; 2019 results: One golfer on the team, Jaide Flatter; Key losses to graduation: None; Key returning athletes: Flatter.
Outlook: Flatter shot a 124 last season at sectional and showed plenty of grit and determination as a team of one.
GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach: Sydni Cleckley (first season); 2019 results: 2-10; Key losses to graduation: Keke Fleming (seven goals) and goal keeper Anijah Cowherd; Key returning athletes: seniors Juli Thach and Whisper Schroeder and juniors Kennedy Rayford, Kenia Jordan and Brylee Flanigan.
Outlook: The struggling girls soccer program will look for a fresh start under Cleckley, a 2010 Highland graduate in her first year at the helm. Anderson will look for Thach and Schroeder to pick up the scoring slack left by Fleming’s departure, and Flanigan appears in line to take over for Cowherd in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
Head coach: Beth Etchison (first season, interim coach in 2019); 2019 results: 2-20; Key losses to graduation: Sydnie Spaeth, Taylor Webber, Antwanae Whigham, Jadyn Woodall; Key newcomers: OH Rylan Mason, MH Taylor Beatrice, S Rae Bryant; Key returning athletes: Lexi Swanson, Tiara Ingram, Lauryn Williams, Eliana Munoz, Katie Wynne, Hannah Haywood; Potential breakout athlete: “Payton Sargent moved into the starting lineup as a freshman middle hitter at the end of last season,” Etchison wrote in an email. “She is extremely hard working and dedicated and will be a huge contributor to our team this year.”
Outlook: After posting an 80-45 record during a four-year tenure at Daleville — including a regional championship — Etchison takes over a rebuilding project with the Indians.
“We definitely want to improve our record and build on the competitive momentum we had at the end of last season, but our main goal is to get better every day,” Etchison wrote. “We are excited to have the opportunity to compete this season.”
