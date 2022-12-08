PENDLETON — Berkley Shelton and Whitney Warfel combined for 30 points in the Arabians 58-38 blowout victory against the Delta Eagles on Thursday.
Shelton scored consecutive layups in the first two minutes of game action, forcing an early timeout from Delta coach Andy Lewman. The senior followed up with a floater to put the Arabians on a 6-0 scoring run. Shelton later drilled a pull-up 3-pointer to push the scoring run to 11-0. Warfel hit a shot from deep at the end of the quarter to give Pendleton Heights a 22-5 advantage.
The Arabians (6-4) held the Eagles scoreless for five minutes to begin the second quarter on an 8-0 run, which included a putback layup and a teardrop floater made by Shelton. One of four senior captains, Shelton outscored the Eagles with 13 first-half points as the Arabians took a 34-11 lead into halftime. She secured 10 boards in the victory to record her second double-double through ten games.
“We have been building up to this,” Pendleton Heights coach Nick Rogers said. “She is somebody who is in her first year having to run a lot of minutes and she stepped in from the get-go. Summer, spring, fall up to now, she has taken great leadership and does the things that she knows she can be successful at to help us win.”
Both teams traded baskets to begin the second half, including multiple jump shots made by Warfel. PH Freshman Olivia Jones found nothing but net from the corner to give the Arabians a 25-point lead.
Following a timeout, Whitney Warfel made the play of the game by leaping to snag a Delta pass from inside the paint and firing a full-court dart to find her sister Kaycie at the rim. At the end of the third quarter, Whitney connected with Kaycie for a second time as the sophomore standout finished an up-and-under layup.
“They have that energy together where they just know where each other are at,” Rogers said. “It’s phenomenal, they make great plays and overall just happy with their effort tonight.”
Rogers noted that the girls basketball team made a commitment to leadership. The senior duo of Shelton and Warfel combined for 27 points through three quarters, matching Delta in scoring themselves to guide the Arabians to a 50-27 lead. Warfel led the Arabians with 17 points for the game.
“All four of our seniors are captains and we want those girls to buy-in to what we are doing as a program to lead us into the future,” Rogers said.
Delta freshman Jillian Barr led the Eagles (4-7) with 15 points in the defeat, but the visitors were only able to cut the deficit beneath 20-points for a single possession.
“For them to come in a try to execute what we are trying to do, that is what we are looking for,” Rogers said. “We are going to keep trying to build until late January-February and see what we got.”
Pendleton Heights will host the Fishers Tigers (8-2) in a non-conference matchup on Monday at 7:30 pm.