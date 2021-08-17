MIDDLETOWN — After the Shenandoah School Corporation announced it will follow a Henry County Department of Health mandate to return to virtual classrooms due to a high rate of COVID-19 spread among students, the athletic department followed suit by shutting down sporting events and practices for two weeks.
The decision to pause the athletic department was based on recommendations from health department administrator Angela Cox.
“It was based on the — I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus — but the email I received from the director of the Henry County Health Department said, ‘I’m guessing that with as many students as you have either sick or quarantined, you would probably not be able to field athletic teams, and I would recommend that you not have athletics during this two-week period,’” Shenandoah athletic director Todd Salkoski said. “I would call it a guess.”
Attempts by the Herald Bulletin to contact Cox on Tuesday were unsuccessful, but Monday she told The Courier-Times in New Castle the recommendation regarding sports was based on the total positivity rate in the community.
“The rationale is that many of the children playing sports are either ill or in quarantine,” Cox told Travis Weik of the Courier-Times. “The fact that a significant number of students/staff fall into this category demonstrates a high rate of transmission in that community.”
While Salkoski is following health department recommendations, he believes this particular ruling may be in error -- one he hopes to correct.
“I have a call in to her to try to sway her opinion a little bit about the numbers,” Salkoski said of Cox. “We could have fielded a tennis team to go to Mount Vernon that had seven kids on it. I don’t know why she would think this would affect the outdoor sports of cross country and tennis. I understand there’s a lot of close contact in football, and even volleyball, which is an indoor sport, there’s not a lot of close contact stuff.”
Salkoski also pointed out only one girls golfer is in quarantine, and the team has enough players to compete.
If the two-week pause stands, the athletes would then have to participate in a required number of practices before being eligible to compete. Playing tennis or rounds of golf, running or working out on their own do not count as practices, per the IHSAA.
“For this year, if you miss between six and 14 days of practices or games, you have to have four practices before you can return,” Salkoski said. “If you miss more than 14 days, you have to have six practices.”
Salkoski said teams could resume practices Aug. 30, and events could resume Sept. 4. He said even with the minimum amount of practices completed for eligibility, Shenandoah’s Week 3 football game at Lapel is in question.
“I’m just not sure that would be fair to the kids,” he said. “If we come back and the kids want to play, I’ll be 100% behind them.”
Monday's announcement prompted feelings of deja vu from Shenandoah athletes, some of whom lost their spring 2019 season due to COVID-19. Senior Hope Edwards lost that track season but is worried her primary sport -- cross country -- is in danger of being canceled.
"Honestly, I'm really worried because cross country is my main sport," Edwards said. "I do track to keep in shape, but I'm really hoping they let us have the season because it's my senior year. But, if not, I'm just going to have to try harder in track this year."
Once sports do resume, restrictions on fans in attendance is an issue Salkoski said is out of his hands.
“Again, that’s a health department thing,” he said. “Last year, we had to submit a plan to the health department with what we thought would be best, and, as far as I know, that plan is still on file.”
Although Shenandoah athletes have been quarantined, no Raider teams have been shut down due to infections or contact tracing. The same cannot be said of Madison County schools, where multiple teams -- including volleyball, cheer, football and soccer -- have been shut down. Henry County schools Knightstown and Blue River Valley announced multiple cancellations Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s very, very frustrating,” Salkoski said with a laugh.
This story will be updated as further developments warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.