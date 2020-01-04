MIDDLETOWN — It is a ritual for Shenandoah basketball players to hold a basketball on the bench during a timeout prior to shooting free throws.
On this occasion, it was Jakeb Kinsey who cradled the ball with 4.6 seconds left of overtime in a tie game.
“That’s something we do. It doesn’t matter what time it is in the game,” Kinsey said. “If we’re at the free-throw line and coach calls a timeout, we always hold the ball. We shoot a lot of free throws in practice, and I do in my own time, so I had a lot of confidence going up there, and I know my teammates had a lot of confidence in me.”
That confidence paid off as Kinsey sank one free throw to give Shenandoah the lead, and the Raiders survived a dash to the basket by New Palestine star Maximus Gizzi, holding on for a 74-73 overtime victory.
Although a 10-0 second quarter run gave Shenandoah (7-1) its biggest lead at 29-19, the Dragons responded with a 16-4 run to close out the half with a 35-33 lead. Neither team had a lead larger than six the rest of the way in a game that featured 14 lead changes and seven ties.
“Gizzi is so talented,” Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. “He can go to the left, but when he turns the corner to the right, he’s tough as nails. We knew that, but we just couldn’t stop him.”
Gizzi scored 31 points to lead all players, and it was his three-point play with 1:15 left in regulation that tied the game at 65 and forced overtime.
Gizzi assisted senior Dawson Eastes for the first bucket of overtime before Raiders junior Kaden McCollough was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made all three free throws for a one-point Shenandoah lead.
New Palestine (2-8) answered with Gizzi driving to the basket for a 69-68 lead.
Kinsey was fouled at the 1:20 mark and made both free throws before junior Andrew Bennett made the defensive play of the night, stealing the ball from Gizzi and finding Kameron Graddy for a breakaway layup and a 72-69 lead.
Again it was Gizzi with the answer to cut the lead to one. A Bennett free throw with 21.8 seconds left made it a two-point Raiders lead, but Gizzi drove to the basket again with 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at 73-73.
Kinsey, who had been attacking the basket all night, drove the left side of the lane and drew contact from sophomore Steele Brasfield to head to the free-throw line.
After missing the first, he connected on the second and the Raiders, in an attempt to prevent Gizzi from getting the shot, double teamed him with Kinsey and Bennett.
“Our guys made some plays down the stretch, but their guys did, too,” Coach McCollough said. “I didn’t care who else got the ball, we put Andrew and Jake on (Gizzi), and he still got the ball. ... Jake ran with him the whole way. He got to the rim. They didn’t blow the whistle.”
Kinsey, who led the Raiders with 22 points, 14 coming in the first half, said he and his teammates remembered well the last time they played the Dragons — their only regular season loss from last year.
“There are multiple games that we have circled on our schedule, and this was definitely one of them that we wanted to get back at them,” Kinsey said. “We wanted a second chance at them. We got it, and we came through.”
“We didn’t talk about it, but heck, yeah,” Coach McCollough said of wanting to win the rematch.
Bennett, who struggled early offensively, scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half while leading the Raiders with seven rebounds and six asissts. Kaden McCollough added 15 points, and Graddy scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Eastes added 14 for the Dragons.
Shenandoah will play at Knightstown on Thursday to open Henry County tournament play with the championship game set for Saturday.
The Raiders pulled away late for a 45-37 victory in the junior varsity contest. Shenandoah was led by junior Michael Howard with 16 points.
