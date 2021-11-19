MIDDLETOWN — Sometimes athletic programs are cyclical. Four years ago, the Shenandoah girls basketball team started four freshmen on varsity.
Those four are now gone, and this year’s team has nine freshmen, a group with talent that has coach Dameon Wyatt excited about the possibilities.
The Raiders, winners of at least 20 games each of the last three seasons, are in full-on rebuild mode after the graduation of Kathryn Perry, Erikka Hill, Rachel Soden and Jenna Stewart.
The lone returning starter is junior Kayla Muterspaugh, and she and senior Holly Shepherd will be the veterans helping Wyatt and his staff lead the freshmen.
“She’ll be a big part of our leadership and guiding these young kids into where we need them to be,” Wyatt said. “Holly is a kid that has been with it for four years. She’s a shooter. She’s not a real vocal leader, but she’s going to have to lead this team with Kayla. The freshmen, they are all looking up to them.”
The freshmen Wyatt was leaning on as soon as the season started included Lydia Schwagmeier, Kimberlee Farmer, Lilliana Lynch and Aurora McKnight. Schwagmeier and Farmer both started games in the early going.
“Farmer started the first couple of games and then didn’t start the third,” Wyatt said. “It’s going to be by committee for a while, and it’ll be whoever’s got the hot hand. But as time goes on, we think (Farmer) could be really good. We have a very solid freshman group that will be getting a lot of playing time.”
Juniors Carly Chandler and Ali Brown are two players who saw limited varsity action last year and could play bigger roles this season. Sophomore Felicity Blondell could be in the mix, too.
“We don’t know who’s going to come in and be competitive from night to night,” Wyatt said in speaking about the team’s inexperience and uncertainties. “One minute it’s a freshman. One minute it’s a junior.”
Shenandoah opened the season with two lopsided victories, beating Elwood 61-12 and Knightstown 33-9 before falling to Connersville 42-26.
“Some nights we’ll look really good, and some nights we’ll look really bad,” Wyatt said. “Some nights we’ll look really good one quarter and then not the next quarter.”
Shenandoah starts Mid-Eastern Conference play Nov. 19 at Blue River, and the Henry County tournament will be Jan. 7-8.
