FOUNTAIN CITY -- The Shenandoah volleyball team knows where its bread and butter lies, and that is in the service game.
In the Raiders' first-round sectional match Tuesday, they not only sent the ball over the net with authority to start points, they were ready to receive serves and never gave their opponent room to breath.
Shenandoah served up 14 aces and did not allow Eastern Hancock to record an ace until long after the match was well in hand as the Class 2A No. 7 Raiders rolled to a dominating 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 win over the Royals at Northeastern High School.
Shenandoah improved to 26-9 and will face No. 3 Hagerstown on Saturday in the first semifinal match at 11 a.m. The Royals season ends at 11-21.
If there was any concern Shenandoah might look past the Royals to that impending semifinal showdown, it was put to rest immediately as junior Erikka Hill scored four of the first five points with four kills and a block. The Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the way to a 12-2 early advantage.
"Is it something that's in the back of everyone's mind. Sure it is," Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said. "But I've got a really good group of girls. When we played (Hagerstown) last (a 3-0 loss), we were a whole different team."
The Royals did surge back to within 12-8 on a kill by sophomore Lili Hunt.
But a service error gave the ball to sophomore Hannah Zody, who served up four straight points, including an ace, to quash the Royals' rally and push the lead back to 17-8, and the Raiders were back in control.
It was a performance Zody repeated in Set 2, serving three straight points to break open a tight second stanza. Her run made it 18-13 Raiders after junior Bridget Lohrey brought Shenandoah from behind to a 13-10 lead with a pair of aces.
It might be just the boost of confidence the sophomore member of the supporting cast will need.
"In the first set, I thought she served well," MacIntyre said. "She was aggressive. She wasn't passive. She's a sophomore who doesn't get much varsity playing time. She's filling big shoes in our service game."
For the match, Lohrey led the team with six aces, and Zody added four.
"We live and die by one thing, and today we were really good at it," MacIntyre said. "That's the serve. It's our best attribute."
Senior setter Kamryn Buck added a pair of aces to go with her 36 assists, and junior Audrey Duncan also had two, along with six kills.
On the other side of the coin, Shenandoah's serve receive game was stellar. It did not allow an Eastern Hancock serve to fall as an ace until the Raiders held a 17-7 lead in the third set. Shenandoah only allowed two total and stayed in its system throughout.
That allowed Buck to find Hill (match-high 16 kills), Kara Surguy (13 kills) and Jenna Stewart (seven kills).
But MacIntyre knows it will have to be even better Saturday against Hagerstown.
"I think the serve receive could be better, but on a grading scale I'd give it a B -- a low B probably," MacIntyre said. "As far as our defense, we've changed a little bit of it around, and it seems to have helped. It has taken the pressure off some positions and has put it on others, where we want it."
MacIntyre and the Raiders don't see themselves as the Cinderella team Saturday. They respect their opponent, but they don't fear Hagerstown.
"Are they worried?" he said, referring to his players. "They feed off what I think, and I'm honest with them. I honestly think that game will be won or lost by us.
"If you play every point to the best of your ability without letting your head get in the way. You never know what could happen."
