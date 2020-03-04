HAGARSTOWN -- The Shenandoah players proudly wore their brand new t-shirts during warm-ups Wednesday night prior to their Sectional 39 opener.
The shirts that were emblazoned with a two-word warning: "Nobody Safe."
"We just got the shirts this morning," Jackson Campbell said. "This is saying that we're going after everyone, fully aggressive. And no one is going to stop us."
If their tournament-opening performance against Knightstown is any indication, it's possible "No Mercy" would also have been an appropriate slogan.
Campbell led three Raiders in double figures with 18 points as Shenandoah routed the Panthers 71-40 in the opening round to advance to Friday's semifinals.
"We got off to a pretty good start, so our focus was pretty good," Raiders coach David McCollough said.
While the Shenandoah fans were plentiful and occupied nearly one full side of the Robert E. Clark Gymnasium, it was a somewhat subdued crowd. The fans and the players know this game was the first step toward the team's larger mission, which is to return to semistate and beyond.
"I thought we came out ready to play," McCollough said. "We took care of business and did what we needed to do."
The Raiders attempted to put away Knightstown (4-18) early as Shenandoah (21-2) came out and scored three points on each of its first three possessions.
Andrew Bennett put back his own miss and was fouled for a three-point play. Campbell hit threes on back-to-back trips down the floor, and the Raiders were off and running. A Bennett layup moments later gave Shenandoah a 15-2 lead, and it outscored the Panthers 23-7 in the opening period.
"When we're up big right at the start, it seems our opponents feel like they're buried," Campbell said. "We like that."
There was no letup in the first half.
Blake Surface and Tanner Goff came off the Raiders bench and scored the first six points of the second quarter as Shenandoah built the lead to to 24 at 33-9 before settling for a 40-18 halftime advantage.
With the game well under control, Coach McCollough used the entirety of his bench and got contributions from all. Nine different players scored, and seven Raiders handed out at least one assist. Bennett scored 15, and Jakeb Kinsey added 13 points to compliment the big night for Campbell, who scored over twice his season average (8.3) and also led the Raiders with eight rebounds as Shenandoah won the battle for the glass by a 33-20 margin.
Campbell's success Wednesday was no surprise to his coach.
"He's had several double-figure scoring games this year," McCollough said. "Honestly, it does not surprise me the way he's come around. ... I'm more surprised when he doesn't do it."
Surface finished with eight points while Kinsey added a block and five assists for the Raiders, who will face Cambridge City Lincoln (14-8) in Friday's second semifinal, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles defeated Centerville 59-40 in Wednesday's second game.
"We haven't played (Lincoln) this year," McCollough said. "I know they shoot a lot of 3s. ... Size wise, we match up with (them) pretty well."
