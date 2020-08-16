MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah has become synonymous with athletic excellence, and the teams set to begin competition this fall promise to be no exception.
The football team should be vastly improved from last year’s young squad that struggled out of the gate but finished strong. The volleyball team returns a strong core of players from last season’s 26-win team, and the girls golf team figures to have one of the top area players. The tennis team returns its top singles player and, while the cross country team bid farewell to a strong senior class in 2019, there is returning talent to fill that void.
Here is a glance at what to expect from the Raiders this fall:
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: John Rhodes; 2019 results: Fell 4-1 to Knightstown in sectional semifinals; Key losses: Blake Poffenbarger; Expected to return: Lance Holdren, Calyb Toffolo, Clay Conner, Luke Waggener; Potential breakout: Conner.
Outlook: The Raiders return the bulk of their lineup, including No. 1 singles player Holdren. Shenandoah won its first five tennis matches of the season but was disappointed by not winning its county or sectional titles. An experienced roster hopes to rectify those 2019 shortcomings this fall.
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: John Davis; 2019 results: Josh Soden and Stormie Fitch advanced to semistate; Key losses: Fitch, Soden, Madi Jenkins, Borru Kishpaugh; Expected to return: Sam Hawkins, Keldon Coccia, Hope Edwards, Abby Buskirk, Ava Vining, Clayton Lovett; Newcomers to watch: Darren Croffie, Charley Davis.
Outlook: The four losses to graduation are all athletes who had advanced through the postseason tournament during their careers and will be tough to replace. Hawkins for the boys and Edwards and Buskirk for the girls have that same potential to make a run to the regional or beyond this season.
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Jordan McCaslin (fourth year); 2019 results: 6-5; Key losses: Colton Monday, Coleson White, Kiernan Breckenridge; Newcomers to watch: Wyatt Lowder, Lucas Mills, Ben Acra, Dylan McDaniel; Expected to return: Tanner Goff, Blake Surface, Justin Hummel, Elijah Wuestefeld, Josh Farmer, Tristen Bertram, Dakota White, Andrew Bennett, Zachery Gedek, Corbin Badger, James Stewart; Potential breakout: Goff.
Outlook: “We return eight, nine players on each side of the ball with some valuable varsity experience,” McCaslin said. “We will be a senior dominant team with high expectations for our season. … Our team goals are to win our conference, win the sectional and do something that’s never been done, advance past the regional.”
GIRLS GOLF
Head Coach: Joe Bennett (first year); 2019 results: Katie Craig, Henry County medalist; Key losses: None; Expected to return: Craig, Rachel Soden, Kathryn Perry, Elena Fries.
Outlook: “(We are) excited to return to some healthy competition,” Bennett said. “We are optimistic for our season to be completed. We are aiming for great improvement from all team members throughout the season. Katie Craig, our captain, is an outstanding student and wants to play at the next level.”
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Josh MacIntyre (seventh year); 2019 results: 26-11, Henry County champions; Key losses: Kamryn Buck, Kara Surguy, Allison King; Expected to return: Erikka Hill, Bridget Lohrey, Audrey Duncan, Jenna Stewart; Newcomers to watch: Kaylin Nolin, Kenedi Helms, Kayla Muterspaugh, Hannah Zody, Cynthia Swenk; Potential breakout: Duncan.
Outlook: “I expect us to have a great year,” MacIntyre wrote in an email. “Yes, we will have to ‘roll with the punches’ because of Covid and because of other things, but that can also make us a stronger unit. This team will have fantastic leaders that will guide the rest through the struggles as well as the accomplishments.”
