FRANKTON — Fresh off Saturday’s Mid-Eastern Conference championship, the Shenandoah tennis team’s two individual champions set the tone of Monday’s match at Frankton with quick and early victories.
But the final point the Raiders needed for victory did not come until much later in the evening, and Shenandoah held on for a 3-2 decision over the vastly improved Eagles.
Shenandoah’s No.2 singles player, Luke Waggener, put the first point on the board with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Frankton’s Braxton Walls. The second Raiders point came shortly thereafter as Clay Conner took the No. 3 singles match in a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jacob Davenport.
Waggener and Conner won individual MEC titles Saturday as Shenandoah edged Eastern Hancock for the conference championship. Raiders coach John Rhodes praised the effort from the duo and was relieved to ultimately escape with the team win.
“They went out and shut it down,” Rhodes said. “We’ll take it. We’re pretty tired after four matches last week, the MEC and now tonight.”
Frankton recorded its first point as No.1 singles player Logan Smith downed Lance Holdren 6-4, 6-3.
This is Smith’s first year at Frankton and his first year playing high school tennis, although he has extensive experience playing in tournaments. Coach Mark Hartley is glad to have him at the top of his roster.
“He’s a welcome addition,” Hartley said. “He came late. He had to get his 10 practices in, so he missed the first three matches, I think. I haven’t seen him play much. This is the second or third time he’s played, and he’s gotten a little better already. Part of it is just getting used to the high school game.”
With the singles matches wrapped up, that set the stage for the doubles matches to decide the match, and both went to a decisive third set.
When Frankton’s Ayden Brobston and Ethan Friend pulled out a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Stephen Myers and Calyb Toffolo in the No.1 doubles match, all eyes turned to the final four kids still playing, just a couple courts away.
Shenandoah’s Landon Mathes and Will Jennings dropped the first set to Eli Maines and Sam Hartley 6-4 before storming back to even the match by taking the second set 6-3. The Raiders seemed poised to complete a rather emphatic comeback with a commanding 5-1 lead in the third.
But Maines and Hartley battled back, taking the next four games to even the third set at 5-5, as a crowd gathered at the fence to await the result.
“They say they weren’t nervous, but my guys just kept telling them to breathe,” Rhodes said. “They just needed to think about the shots, not to make a killer shot, but just to put it in play.”
And keep it in play they did as Mathes and Jennings regrouped to take the next two games to close out the match and a second consecutive 3-2 loss for the Eagles, matching a loss to Alexandria in last week’s Madison County tournament.
“We’ve got 20 guys, so that’s always a positive,” Coach Hartley said. “We’ve got a lot of basketball guys, and we’re happy to have them. We just keep getting better every year.”
“He’s done a real good job with this team,” Rhodes said of Hartley. “I know he’s got some basketball players, but, man, they know how to execute.”
As many teams are doing this fall, Frankton chose this occasion to celebrate its senior night and honored Sam Hartley, Brobston, Friend and Tyler McCorkle after the match.
“Their leadership, especially in practice, is big because they know how those drills will pay dividends down the road,” Hartley said. “They show the guys. Some may want to skate through the drill, but they show them the way.”
There is no rest for Shenandoah as it hosts Northeastern on Tuesday while Frankton plays at Anderson on Thursday.
