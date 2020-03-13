MIDDLETOWN – The THB Sports area’s last boys basketball team standing doesn’t know when — or if — it will play again.
No. 1-ranked Shenandoah was scheduled to play No. 7 Parke Heritage on Saturday at the Class 2A regional at Greenfield-Central. The tournament also included a semifinal matchup between No. 6 South Decatur and unranked Covenant Christian.
On Friday, however, the IHSAA announced all postseason basketball games are being put on hold as organizations and institutions across the nation continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled,” the organization said in a release. “Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately.”
Many schools in the THB Sports coverage area are not slated to resume classes until at least April 6.
Before the IHSAA announcement, games were expected to be played in front of limited spectators. Each participating school received 75 passes to hand out to essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family of players.
Shenandoah has suspended all athletic activities until April 6, but the boys basketball team will be the one program exempt from that ban.
“We don’t know how long the tournament is going to be postponed,” Raiders athletic director Todd Salkoski said. “But the basketball team will be the only team allowed to practice.”
There are 16 teams remaining in each of the state's four classes, and the tournament was scheduled to continue through the state finals on March 28 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Raiders are trying to make program history with regional championships in consecutive seasons for the first time.
All of that is now on hold indefinitely.
Indiana is one of 16 states with postseason basketball tournaments that have been suspended or postponed. The others, according to a list prepared by the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations prior to the IHSAA’s announcement Friday, are Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia.
California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusettes, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming are the 11 states that have canceled their postseason tournaments. There is fear Indiana soon might join that list.
In the meantime, participating schools are left with little information about the next steps.
“Call it limbo if you want or purgatory,” Salkoski said. “All those great waiting places you don’t want to be in.”
Eleven states already have completed their postseason basketball tournaments.
Eleven more – Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota – were still planning to continue with fan restrictions Friday.
Only Montana is playing tournament games without restrictions.
The IHSAA has postponed the boys basketball tournament once before, during the energy crisis in 1978. It has never been canceled since the inaugural tournament in 1910-11.
That’s a string none of the involved parties are hoping to snap, but these are unchartered waters.
Salkoski remembers sectional games being postponed because of weather concerns in the past, but that can’t compare to this.
“With snow, you know it’s going to be gone eventually,” Salkoski said. “With this (virus), you don’t know when it’s going to end.”
