ANDERSON – With sports being canceled at all levels across the country amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Shenandoah boys basketball coach David McCollough is taking a practical approach to Saturday’s Class 2A regional at Greenfield-Central.
The IHSAA announced Thursday attendance at all remaining boys basketball postseason games will be limited. Each participating school will be allotted 75 complimentary tickets aside from the 12 players dressed for the contest.
Those receiving the tickets should be limited to essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family of players.
Later Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a set of edicts that included a suggestion to limit public gatherings to no more than 250 people.
In part to meet those requirements, spectators will be limited to just one game in each of Saturday's regional sessions. At each of the eight sites, the gym will be cleared between the two semifinal games.
The IHSAA will stream all remaining tournament games at IHSAATV.org and on select YouTube channels. Fans also can listen to Shenandoah’s games on 1240 AM WHBU and follow THB sports reporter Rob Hunt’s updates on Twitter (@hunt_Rob).
But there’s no doubt there will be an impact on the in-arena experience.
“I feel for the kids, and I feel for the fans because our fans have been wonderful, and the kids love having the fans there, and I love having the fans there,” McCollough said. “So that’ll be a little bit weird, but it is what it is. I just hope we continue to get the games in. I’m afraid that things could change, and by Saturday they could say, ‘You know what? You ain’t playing.’ Just like the NCAA did.
“So I’m hoping we can still get the game in, and it’s just a shame for the kids’ sake and the fans’ sake they they can’t be there.”
The NCAA announced Thursday it is canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in addition to all remaining winter and spring championships. The Big Ten later announced it is canceling all of its spring sports competitions.
For now, at least, the high school games are scheduled to go on in Indiana.
Lapel will serve as a boys basketball regional host for the seventh time in eight years Saturday and was expecting a sell-out crowd.
Blackford, and the traveling circus that follows superstar Luke Brown, won its first sectional title since 1991, and nearby Wapahani will compete in the regional for the first time since 2014. But neither school will bring its customary throng of fans – and the accompanying revenue – to Lapel.
"We get a small rental fee from the IHSAA, about $400,” Bulldogs athletic director Bill Chase told The Herald Bulletin. “The only other revenue is from concessions, which we would normally get a few thousand (dollars), two to three thousand. It's definitely felt. That's a set of uniforms or travel for a team for a season."
The IHSAA will reimburse Lapel for any tournament-related expenses, and the school is still going over its plan for handling the new tournament logistics.
Among the edicts for the remaining games is a requirement that each of the four schools come onto the court from a different entrance.
The IHSAA is offering a full refund to any regional ticket holder at the point of purchase, and the organization is strongly recommending “high-risk” individuals as defined by the Center for Disease Control refrain from attending even if they meet the requirements for limited admission.
“We regret that non-varsity boys basketball participants, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands may not attend the games,” the IHSAA said in a release. “This measure is to protect the health and safety of the student athletes, their families and the public at large.”
