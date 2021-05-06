PENDLETON — Under ever changing weather conditions that ranged from cool to cooler and rainy, the Henry County champion Shenandoah Raiders edged the Madison County hopefuls from Pendleton Heights 168-169 Thursday at Fall Creek Golf Club.
For Raiders coach Thom Zimmer, it was a surprising win over the Arabians, the first such victory during his tenure.
“Tonight was a nice surprise, especially with the weather changing over the last two or three holes,” Zimmer said. “I’d like to think it’s coaching, but it’s not. The kids are just listening and working on their own.
“This is the first time in my eight years that we’ve beaten Pendleton, so I’m sure there’s going to be some cheering on the bus.”
The two best scores of the day belonged to Arabians. Sophomore Cohen Gray was meet medalist with a 37, one stroke better than freshman teammate Sam Denny’s 38. But the Raiders posted lower scores further down the roster, which made the difference Thursday.
“Obviously, 37 and 38 are good, but our third and fourth scores were a little higher than what we’d hope for,” PH coach Scott Davis said. “We’ve got to count them all. Cohen played really good, and Sam played up to his potential today.”
Shenandoah’s third and fourth scores belonged to Henry County medalist Cohen Shores with a 43 and Landen Mathes with a 45, which was good enough to top PH’s next two scores of 45 from Bryant Davis and the 49 of Lucas Poynter.
The day started with overcast skies and temperatures in the high 50s, but by the time the players had finished six holes, the mercury dipped to about 50 and a light drizzle accompanied the Raiders and Arabians to the finish.
“From what I watched and was able to observe, it doesn’t appear that it affected us much,” Zimmer said.
Zody birdied his first hole of the round and remained steady throughout his day.
Gray posted birdies on the fourth and seventh holes in finishing at 1-over par for his round. He believes he and his teammates will be ready for Saturday’s Madison County championship, which will be played at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Anderson.
“The other guys, I’d expect them to play better coming up Saturday. They normally do,” Gray said. “At Meadowbrook -- that’s a little shorter and narrower -- I’d expect the guys to take advantage of that. We’ll put together a quality round for the five of us.”
The Arabians played the course Wednesday against Frankton, shooting a 181 as a team with Gray’s 39 leading the way. Saturday, they will look to unseat the 2019 county champions from Lapel.
“Our guys are pretty long off the tee, a few of them, but they’re all pretty accurate, too,” Davis said. “You just kind of have to pick your battles out there on that course at Meadowbrook, and we’ll be OK.”
Shenandoah’s Andrew Bennett was the only senior on either roster Thursday. For the Raiders, the county win followed by this round at Pendleton is building confidence in Zimmer’s young roster.
“We know what we need to work on,” Zimmer said. “Our ultimate goal is to prepare for sectional. They set goals, like they want to get out of sectional as a team.”
Pendleton Heights plays against Daleville at Crestview in Muncie on Friday before county Saturday, and the Raiders will play in the Delta Invitational on Saturday.
