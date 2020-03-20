NEW CASTLE -- After a week of announcements that were bad news, the Shenandoah boys basketball team received a dose of good news Friday.
The Raiders, who finished the season as the Class 2A No. 1 team in the state, have been invited to take part in the 44th annual Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic in New Castle in December.
Shenandoah will face the state's leading scorer, Luke Brown, and Blackford at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30.
"We're looking for something positive basketball-wise or athletic-wise or maybe anything-wise," Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. "To be selected as one of the teams, that's awfully special. We're honored to be one of the teams selected."
The second game features 2A No. 2 Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian (23-3) against 1A No. 1 Barr-Reeve (25-1). Both teams return the bulk of their firepower, including Blackhawk's 6-foot-10 Caleb Furst, a Purdue commit who averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds this year. Barr-Reeve boasts a 329-58 record over the last 15 seasons, the best mark in the state.
"Luke Brown has been phenomenal for (Blackford) and deservedly so getting all sorts of accolades," McCollough said. "(Coach Jerry) Hoover has (Blackford) on the right track. ... Barr-Reeve, holy smokes what they've done over the last 15 years. That's tremendous."
The consolation game will be played at 6 p.m. with the championship to follow. Fourteen Classic champions have gone on to win state titles while six others have finished runner-up.
It was a slight respite from the disappointment of the cancellation of the remainder of the IHSAA tournament after all four Hall of Fame participants won their sectionals. The Shenandoah players are excited for the opportunity, one they've had as a goal for some time.
"I think it's awesome and a great opportunity to go play in front of a lot of people with some great teammates and great coaches," junior guard Andrew Bennett said. "I think we'll compete really well, and we're all looking forward to it. ... We'd been talking about it, we three guards, that it would be awesome to play in the Hall of Fame Classic."
Bennett led the Raiders in scoring at 15.7 points per game and will be joined by fellow guards Jakeb Kinsey at 15.5 points per game and Kaden McCollough at 12.7 per contest.
Bennett feels that that trio along with the rest of the team can top Brown's 32.3 points per game and 2,061 career points, already 42nd best in state history.
"We've just got to contain him, and he's still going to get his 20 or his 25. He's going to shoot enough to get that much," Bennett said. "We just can't let those other players get their 20 and add on to that. I honestly think it's a great opportunity. Not everyone gets to play the leading scorer in the state."
This is the first appearance in the Classic for all four programs, although the Shenandoah girls were runners-up in 2002 before winning the 2003 2A state championship.
This will be the third appearance for McCollough, who coached Noblesville in the Classic twice.
"It's a great opportunity and a great challenge," Coach McCollough said.
