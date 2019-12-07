ELWOOD -- Silas Allred's long and arduous hiatus from wrestling action came to an end Saturday at the Elwood Super Duals.
The nationally-ranked Shenandoah senior and reigning 195-pound state champion returned from an elbow injury that sidelined him for nearly six months and cost him a chance to wrestle in international competitions this summer.
"I felt really well," Allred said. "That set me back a little bit, but I'm picking up really well."
Allred breezed through his five opponents, pinning them all in the first period. His shortest match was 49 seconds against Mississinewa, and his longest 1:32 against Oak Hill.
"He looked great," Shenandoah coach Jason Barbosa said. "He hasn't lost a step."
The Raiders had a meet before Saturday, against Rushville, but Allred was just now cleared to participate in meets.
"I'm excited to be back in the (practice) room," Allred said. "I think I'm at 100 percent, and I'm looking to compete at a high level and pick up where I left off last year."
Allred has signed to wrestle at Nebraska. He is ranked fifth in the country by Intermatwrestle.com, and he sustained his injury in Ohio, while attempting to earn a spot on the U.S. junior national team for events in Russia and Mexico.
"It was tough, and it was hard for me," Allred said. "But I was able to focus a bit on the mental side of wrestling, and it was a good little break. I got through it, and I think I have the right mentality, and I came back strong."
Shenandoah ended up second of eight teams Saturday and swept its round-robin pool in the morning before falling twice after lunch.
The Raiders' wins were 47-30 over Speedway, 52-30 against Elwood and 48-29 over Mississinewa. They were on the short end to Greencastle 54-18 and Oak Hill 50-15. Shenandoah had to forfeit at 106, 113 and 120.
Also winning weight-class titles were Coleson White at 285 (5-0) and Elijah Wuestefeld at 138 (4-1). Both scored three pins.
Noah Barbosa (182) went 4-1, with his loss coming in overtime against Greencastle. Justin Hummel (152), Kyle Rice (160) and Tommy DeLey (220) all were 3-2.
"I think they looked good," Jason Barbosa said. "We're still young, and I've got three guys on the roster that are in their first year of wrestling, so I can't complain."
Elwood was 1-4 and placed seventh. The Panthers defeated Providence Cristo Rey 52-30 and also fell 60-13 to Mississinewa, 51-27 to Speedway and 58-24 to Guerin Catholic.
The Panthers' Jayden Reese was the meet champ at 113, going 5-0 with four falls. Chase Lovell (195) had three pins, and Drake Jackson (170) won three matches.
