MIDDLETOWN — To say 2019 has been an eventful year, full of ups and downs, for Shenandoah senior Silas Allred would be a massive understatement.
Monday afternoon was one of the high points.
Allred, the defending state wrestling champion at 195 pounds and area Boys Athlete of the Year signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska.
"It's really starting to sink in and be reality," he said. "Of course, when you commit, there's excitement behind it. But once you sign and everything is set in stone and you read everything that's going to be happening, I just feel very blessed and very fortunate."
According to InterMat, Allred is ranked No. 5 in the nation among the 195-pound weight class. He is part of the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the country and has Nebraska coach Mark Manning excited about his future in the Big Ten.
"It first starts with Silas' character. He's a high-character young man," Manning said. "He's one heckuva wrestler, but he's one awesome human being, and that's how you make champions."
Shenandoah athletic director Todd Salkoski pointed out, while some may consider this a dream come true, it was something Allred earned.
"Any fool can fall asleep and have a dream," Salkoski told the throngs assembled for the event. "That young man has realized a goal."
That was a sentiment echoed by Allred's father.
"Obviously, there's a certain level of validation to all the hard work that he's put in," Eric Allred said. "We expected this. This is why we did all that driving, and this is why he put in all that hard work."
Silas chose Nebraska over the other suitors because it felt the closest to home for him.
"It's kind of cliche, but everyone says that when you find the right college, you just get this feeling," he said. "It was so weird, but when I went out there, it felt so different, but it felt so similar. ... Cornfields everywhere, if you want that small-town feel you can get that small-town feel. If you want the big-town feel, you can go into Lincoln or Omaha and get that big-time feel. It just felt like it fit me perfectly."
Allred will redshirt as a freshman, according to Manning, behind Eric Schultz, a two-time NCAA championships qualifier. Manning expects Allred to compete at a high level the following year in the 197-pound class.
"He fits perfectly in our lineup," Manning said. "It will prepare him for when he's in the lineup. He's got a great chance to win the Big Ten championship as a redshirt freshman."
The year began with Allred completing an undefeated season and winning the state championship, a feat that was followed quickly with qualifying for Team USA at the Pan Am Cadet Games.
While an injury to his elbow during a national competition ended that opportunity, it was not the worst news he was dealt this year.
Recently, Eric Allred was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly referred to as "Lou Gehrig's disease." There is no cure, and there is little medicine can do for those afflicted.
For the time being, Eric's mind is sharp and, while he now walks with a cane because his mobility has been decreased, his other faculties are strong, as are his attitude and his faith.
"What I'm going through, even though it will impact (Silas), should have absolutely zero effect on his goals," he said. "Regardless of what percentages say about ALS patients, God can accomplish anything. Whether it's two years or whether it's 10 years, the bottom line is I'll never be an excuse."
Eric said, while his mission in life is ministry, Silas is often the one ministering to him. Faith is what Eric and Silas believe will carry them through the coming ordeal.
"I think that comes down to faith," Silas said. "For me, God only allows these things to happen to those who are strong enough to handle it. I've dealt with adversity in my life growing up, to missing out on my dream to wrestle with Team USA on my back, to this thing with my dad and maybe shortening his life a lot. At the end of the day, it is what it is.
"God put us in this situation because he knows our family is strong enough to handle it."
