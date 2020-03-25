MIDDLETOWN -- Shenandoah’s David McCollough is one of six Indiana high school boys basketball coaches who have been chosen as 2020 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Tuesday.
This is the fourth IBCA coach of the year award for McCollough.
Marc Davidson of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Marc Urban of Chesterton, Al Gooden of Lawrence Central, Nate Hawkins of Heritage Hills and Kendall Wildey of South Decatur joined McCollough as honorees for the 2019-20 season through voting that occurred from late January through early March, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said.
Honors are awarded according to IHSAA district boundaries, and two coaches from each district are recipients – Davidson and Urban in District 1, Gooden and McCollough in District 2 and Hawkins and Wildey in District 3.
McCollough was cited after directing Shenandoah to a 23-2 season that included championships of the Henry County tournament, the Mid-Eastern Conference and the Hagerstown sectional. McCollough is 111-17 in five seasons at Shenandoah, including four consecutive sectional titles and one regional crown. He is 576-250 in 36 seasons as a varsity coach with 12 sectional, two regional and 13 conference championships at three schools. McCollough's teams won 157 games and five sectionals in 11 seasons at North Judson (1983-94). His teams added 308 victories with three sectional titles and a regional crown in 20 seasons at Noblesville.
McCollough, a Manchester and Indiana University graduate, has been an IBCA district Coach of the Year on three previous occasions (1997, 2007 and 2016). He also was head coach for the 2000 Indiana All-Star Team.
These six coaches will receive plaques as an IBCA District Coach of the Year during the 2020 IBCA Clinic, which now is to be held on dates to be determined. The clinic was to be April 24-25, but is has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the IBCA Clinic, visit to www.ibcacoaches.com.
The Coach of the Year award is named for the late Bob King, the IBCA executive director from 1984-94. King was a Lebanon native who coached at Sacred Heart and Shortridge high schools in Indianapolis before serving as an assistant basketball coach at Purdue and later an assistant and associate athletic director at Purdue.
