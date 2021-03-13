GREENFIELD — What had been the bread and butter for so many years for this group of Shenandoah Raiders turned sour and stale at the worst possible time in the Regional 11 championship Saturday night.
The sharp-shooting Raiders posted their worst shooting night in recent memory and were dominated on the glass, falling to Parke Heritage 52-33 to close their season at 25-4.
It was a brutal first 16 minutes for Shenandoah, as it was 1-of-8 on first-quarter field goals and 3-of-15 at the half. Despite that woeful offensive opening, the defense kept things close, only allowing three points in the second quarter, and the Raiders trailed the Wolves 15-8 at halftime.
“We got down early, and they had a nice early lead and hit some shots,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “People have done that to us before. I didn’t think we had much of a sense of urgency on the defensive end at the beginning, and they got up. They did a really good job of working the ball. They worked the ball and showed patience.”
Unfortunately for the second-ranked Raiders, things did not improve after halftime.
Shenandoah missed its first three shots out of the locker room while Parke Heritage (26-3) made its first three to take its largest lead at that point, 22-8.
But back-to-back drives by Jakeb Kinsey and Andrew Bennett cut the deficit to single digits, and a Jasper Campbell drive at the buzzer pulled the Raiders within 29-23 entering the final period.
Early in the fourth, Kaden McCollough scored eight straight Raiders points — including consecutive treys — to pull Shenandoah within four points at 35-31 with 4:49 remaining.
The Raiders seemed poised to pull even closer after forcing a five-second call to get the ball back. But McCollough missed, and Tanner Goff was fouled grabbing the offensive rebound. However, the Raiders could not cash in after Goff missed the front end of the one-and-one.
Then Parke Heritage’s leading scorer, Christian Johnson who had been blanked through three quarters, took over.
He made one of two attempts at the foul line and made the next two field goals to kick off a devastating 17-2 run to close out the game and Shenandoah’s season.
Johnson finished with a game-high 15 points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
“We were in desperation mode,” McCollough said. “What a great job of coming back to get it to a two-possession game. Then, when we were scrambling around, he was able to get into the lane and make some shots because we were gambling like crazy.”
The loss brings an end to an era for the six Shenandoah seniors, who have won four straight sectional championships. While their careers may seem to be shrouded in disappointment — the cancellation of last postseason due to COVID-19 and this earlier than expected exit from the tournament — they have much to be proud of, including the memories they’ve given to Raiders fans.
“They’ve provided an awful lot of enjoyment and entertainment to Shenandoah fans,” McCollough said. “There’s been countless times people have talked about how well they’ve played as a team, how well they distribute the ball to one another and shared the basketball. They’re fun to watch because they play as a team.”
Kameron Graddy, Michael Howard, Kinsey, Bennett, McCollough and Goff are the six seniors who finished their careers.
McCollough led the Raiders with 12 points, and Bennett added 10. Shenandoah finished 12-of-42 from the floor — including 4-of-27 on 3-point field goals — and was outrebounded 32-18.
“It wasn’t a good night for us," Coach McCollough said.
