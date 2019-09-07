LAPEL -- Shenandoah volleyball does many things well. The Raiders have big hitters, a reliable setter and they defend and pass well.
But putting pressure on their opponents in the service game may be what they do best, as both Lapel and Eastern Hancock found out Saturday in a three-team get together.
The Raiders served a total of 21 aces in the two matches but more importantly kept both the Bulldogs and Royals out of their own offense, as Shenandoah won both its matches in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 over Lapel and 25-15, 25-13, 25-8 over Eastern Hancock.
Lapel rebounded with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 win over the Royals to finish the day.
Shenandoah (13-4) opened its day with Lapel (7-5) and dominated offensively, with juniors Erikka Hill (19 kills) and Jenna Stewart (eight kills) combining to control the middle, while senior Kara Surguy (five kills, five aces) roamed the outside.
But with 11 total aces, senior Allison King also had five, and limiting the Lapel offense to just seven total assists, it was the Raiders serves that had Bulldogs heads spinning.
It was also a different feel for the Raiders with several varsity players playing on the opposite side of the gym in the junior varsity matches.
"This was our first time playing a seven-woman rotation, and I liked it," Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said. "I liked it a lot. It kept our middles engaged, and I really liked that. Jenna Stewart, her first time ever serving in a game, and I don't know if I'll stop."
Stewart contributed two aces in the Raiders second match.
"That's got to be a focus of ours, and it's got to be a focus for any team in their matches with Shenandoah," Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. "They're a tough serving team, and we have to be able to handle that better."
The story was largely the same in Shenandoah's ensuing sweep of Eastern Hancock. Hill had 13 kills, and Stewart and Audrey Duncan had seven each, but it was another dominant serving effort which resulted in 10 more aces and just nine assists for the Royals offense that was the biggest difference.
King repeated her first match performance with five aces against Eastern Hancock (4-12) while adding three kills.
The recent return of defensive specialist Bridget Lohrey has made a difference for the Raiders as well, freeing up King and making the passing for the team even better.
"The hits are going to happen when the passes are where they should be," MacIntyre said. "It's not that our passing wasn't OK, but Bridget just brings a whole other level. ... And Allison was our libero while Bridget was gone. Now her passing is better."
Lapel had no issues getting into their regular offensive flow against the Royals.
Seniors Zoe Freer (14 kills), Delany Peoples (nine kills), and Makynlee Taylor (five kills) were there to put the ball away off feeds from sophomore setter Emma Jackley, who finished with 35 assists after being limited to just four against Shenandoah.
"In that first match, I would estimate we were in system under 40 percent of the time," Eppert said. "We chatted about it. I made them tell what they thought. They came up with some great things, and then they executed it in that match."
Sophomore Emma Anderson added six aces while junior Madi Carpenter chipped in with three.
Shenandoah will host Blue River Valley on Thursday while Lapel hosts Frankton on Wednesday before beginning the Madison County tournament with pool play at Anderson Prep on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
