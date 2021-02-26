MIDDLETOWN — The 2020-21 Mid-Eastern Conference championship came down to the final game of the regular season and a battle of Raiders, the visitors from Wapahani and the home standing team from Shenandoah.
A young sharpshooter from Wapahani gave Shenandoah fits, but the home team had the seniors, and that depth of experience proved to be the difference in the second half as Shenandoah edged Wapahani 44-40 Friday night.
With the win, Shenandoah (21-3) claimed its fourth straight MEC title — and third in a row outright — with a perfect 9-0 mark. Friday’s win was its 31st in a row in the conference and proved to be the type of competitive game the second-ranked team in Class 2A needed heading into next week’s sectional.
“That’s special. There’s some diversity from top to bottom, and the ones at the top are really solid,” coach Dave McCollough said. “We haven’t had a lot of close games. We had the two in the Hall of Fame (Classic) and the one at New Castle, but I think this is a good time to have a close game and to win a close game right now going into next week.”
The early thorn in Shenandoah’s side was Wapahani sophomore guard Aidan Franks.
Franks scored 18 points in the first half and connected on four of six 3-point baskets — including the go-ahead basket just before halftime — as Wapahani (15-7, 8-1) took a 26-23 lead into the locker room.
Coming out of halftime, the intensity of the Shenandoah defense ramped up, thanks in part to outstanding effort by a role player off McCollough’s bench.
Andrew Bennett found Kameron Graddy on a pick-and-roll for Shenandoah to tie the game at 29-29. On Wapahani’s next possession, Tanner Goff wrestled the ball away defensively, then found Jakeb Kinsey in transition for the go-ahead basket. After a Wapahani missed shot, Bennett buried a 3-point basket from the top of the key for a 36-31 advantage.
It was a lead Shenandoah did not relinquish, and the effort of Goff was pivotal in getting momentum back with the home team.
“That’s huge to make those plays,” McCollough said. “I’ve mentioned this previously. Our first five bring certain things to the table, but if one of those guys go down, and we put (Jasper) Campbell or Goff in, even those guys bring something different.”
Franks scored just two points in the third quarter but connected on back-to-back baskets to open the final period and pull Wapahani within 36-35.
But Michael Howard answered with a 3-point basket and, with Shenandoah holding a two-point lead in the closing seconds, made a potential game-saving defensive play. Franks drove to the baseline for a jumper with just 20 seconds remaining, but Howard flashed into view, blocked the shot and grabbed the rebound. Senior Kaden McCollough iced the game with two free throws with 4.2 seconds left for Shenandoah.
“Mike just came out of nowhere,” Graddy said. “He blocked it and saved it. That was crazy.”
Kinsey led Shenandoah with 13 points and Graddy — who sat much of the first half with two early fouls — added eight points and six rebounds.
“It is very frustrating because, and coach knows best, but in my head I’m thinking I can play with two fouls,” Graddy said. “It was smart to take me out, but obviously I want to be in the game. The guys knew they needed to get the ball to me inside because I’m either going to score, or I’m going to kick it back out for 3.”
McCollough scored seven, and Howard had seven points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.
Franks finished with 25 points to lead the visitors.
Shenandoah will open Sectional 41 play at home Wednesday at 8 p.m. when it meets Cambridge City Lincoln.
Wapahani defeated Shenandoah in the junior varsity game 44-32 with Haygen Tomlinson leading the home Raiders with 10 points.
