MIDDLETOWN -- Defeating a storied Indianapolis Catholic program not once, but twice, in a season is, at the very least, a remarkable feat.
Doing so without a slew of regulars, like Shenandoah did Friday night against Scecina, may be indescribable.
The Raiders, and in particular quarterback Tanner Goff, baffled the Crusaders with runs and gains after contact, as well as timely receptions and clutch defensive plays, and they beat Scecina again, this time 20-7 in a Class 2A Sectional 38 semifinal.
Shenandoah (8-3) got 112 rushing yards and all three of its touchdowns from Goff, and it advanced to next Friday's final against Heritage Christian (7-2) at the Raiders' Dale Green Field.
"We believe in our O-line, and we've got some new guys in there, and you can hear them call out (signals)," Goff said. "We just go through adversity and it's like us versus them."
Goff's "us" have bounced back after sustaining losses of starters because of injuries and reasons related to COVID-19. And the Raiders did so for the second straight week in an elimination game, after falling behind like they did at Eastern Hancock.
An interception by Blake Surface near the end of the first quarter set the tone for Shenandoah, whose offense stalled at the outset but dominated from there.
The Raiders started Period 2 with a 23-yard sweep by Cole Hughes and Goff going through the line and into the end zone from 3 yards out.
Shenandoah proceeded to weaken Scecina (4-5) with a 17-play, 87-yard drive as the half wound down, with a combination of short (but key) runs and three passes to Hughes, all for 11 yards.
Goff split through the line from the Scecina 2, and that made it 13-7 with 30 seconds left in the half.
The Raiders got the ball to start the second half and therefore had an opportunity to make another statement. They did exactly that.
Shenandoah drove from its 27-yard line to the Crusaders' 28, and a penalty pushed the Raiders back to the 33. Goff caught a high shotgun snap and then broke two tackles, and that gave him a hat trick and the hosts a two-score lead.
The Raiders' defense did the rest, stopping Scecina on downs, forcing a punt and getting a pick from Dylan Ayres. And when Scecina got to the Shenandoah 7 with less than three minutes to go, Corbin Badger nailed the coffin shut by sacking Aidan Ray on fourth down.
That completed a Raider sweep of the Crusaders this year and avenged a 49-22 defeat to Scecina in last year's sectional final.
"We've lost quite a few players, starters in general, and we've had some younger guys step up and they've taken it and run with it," Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. "They're fighting, and we're proud of them. It's just a next-man-up mentality, and that's kind of what we've been on all year."
Not only did Goff run the ball 24 times, he completed eight of 16 passes for 72 yards. Hughes had six catches and gained 62 yards. The Raiders ended with 172 rushing yards.
Next week brings another chance for redemption for Shenandoah. Heritage Christian -- which moved into the final by default after Northeastern was unable to play -- downed the Raiders 41-21 in Week 2.
