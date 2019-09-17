MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s volleyball opponent Tuesday night, Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani, can easily take just about any team out of its game.
Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre, though, said his Raiders themselves had a lot to do with their straight-set defeat.
“It was our worst (match) of the year,” said MacIntyre after Wapahani walked away on top 25-14, 25-13, 25-11. “We didn’t hit a zone all night, and we stopped calling zones, and we served it to their best passer every time.
“Any time you’re playing a team like Wapahani and giving it to their best passer, you’re in trouble.”
Shenandoah (15-5, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Conference) went in averaging 4.2 aces per set but could manage only two in this match, one apiece by Kara Surguy and Audrey Duncan.
Junior middle hitter Erikka Hill didn’t have a bad night with 11 kills, but quite a few of her powerful swings were met by the swarming defense of Wapahani (11-1, 4-0 MEC), whose only defeat was to 4A No. 1 Yorktown.
But junior outside hitter Jenna Stewart, second to Hill on the team in kills, had only one, and that occurred in the first set, when it became 3-2.
“Jenna doesn’t get blocked very often,” MacIntyre said. “She got blocked six times tonight, at least.”
The Raiders also didn’t have many service runs. The longest was three, by Stewart late in the second set. Shenandoah went in-and-out 21 times.
Wapahani (also the Raiders) had a few modest runs, save for 10 straight serves by Emily Stewart in Set 3. Those extended the visitors’ lead in the set to 13-2.
Shenandoah never led, and the only tie was at 1 in the opening set.
Wapahani closed the first set with four straight points and jumped ahead 5-0 in the second. Shenandoah got as close as 16-11 in the middle set, but a serving error turned it back over, and Wapahani scored five in a row.
It was Wapahani’s second win over Shenandoah this season, the other was a two-setter in Wapahani’s invitational.
“We have to figure out how to get our brain involved, instead of our emotions, whether they’re mad, sad, happy,” MacIntyre said. “We need to figure out how to be mentally involved in the game more, if we want to get past the sectional and into the regional.”
Shenandoah hosts Knightstown on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.