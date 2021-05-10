ANDERSON — Monday’s baseball game between Shenandoah and Anderson featured two teams with current season trajectories heading in the opposite direction.
That trend continued as the Raiders pounded 12 hits and capitalized on five Anderson errors to post a 9-7 win at Memorial Field, spoiling the home team’s Senior Night.
For Anderson (13-9) it was the fifth loss in the last seven games — the two wins coming in a doubleheader sweep of hapless Muncie Central — while Shenandoah (9-11) collected its seventh win the last 10 games for coach Ryan Painter.
“All season long, I keep telling our guys that they just have to trust it, but they’ve been too hesitant,” Painter said. “Today was the day. They just started swinging out of the gates.”
The Raiders put the first runs on the board without the help of a swing, but with the aid of speed on the bases and a pair of Anderson throwing errors.
With two out, Tanner Goff walked and Blake Surface was hit by a 3-2 pitch from starter Isaiah Allen. The two executed a double steal with Goff continuing on to the plate when catcher Brogan Waymire’s throw sailed into left field. Surface stole third on the next pitch and scored when the throw was in the dirt.
The Indians scored one in the bottom of the inning off Raiders starter Kaden McCollough on an RBI double by James Weaver. But McCollough kept the Tribe relatively in check through the next two frames, utilizing his favorite weapon -- the breaking ball.
“He’s probably the first kid I’ve coached in a long time who is more confident in his curveball than in his fastball,” Painter said. “He’ll work to get ahead with his curveball then spot that fastball away.”
The Raiders had their biggest inning in the top of the third as they put four runs on the board, thanks to three hits and another Anderson defensive miscue.
Allen walked Wyatt Lowder to lead off the inning, and -- one out later -- he scored on a double to right center by Goff.
That was all for Allen, and in came Jacob Lee.
After Lee retired Surface, Connor White delivered Goff home for a 4-1 lead. Then Jasper Campbell’s grounder to short was misplayed by Linkin Talley before Hunter Baker delivered both runners home with a sharp single to left for a 6-1 lead.
“Everyone in the lineup got a hit, and we had timely hits today,” Painter said.
Anderson finally touched up McCollough in the fourth with a five-run outburst. After the first three batters of the inning reached base — including one on a Raiders error — Lee and Allen hit RBI singles with one out before Tristen Brooks followed with a run-scoring flyball to left. Talley then capped the rally with an RBI single to pull the Indians even with the Raiders at 6-6.
The Raiders retook the lead with single runs in the fourth — an RBI single by Surface — and in the fifth — a two-out RBI single by Lowder.
Lowder struck again in the seventh inning after the Indians drew one run closer when his two-out double over the head of Allen in center chased Michael Howard — who had reached on an error — with run No. 9 for Shenandoah and the sixth unearned run allowed by the Indians.
“I know that’s the position I want to put myself in,” Lowder said. “I’ve been working so hard since my freshman year to get to this varsity spot, and now that I’m there, I just got to let it ride. I’ve got to do what’s best for the team, and I’ve got to do my job and get a hit there.”
Sophomore Dylan McDaniel relieved McCollough after four innings and survived a bases loaded jam in the fifth — with three strikeouts — before surrendering an unearned run in the sixth and retiring the Indians in order in the seventh to seal the win.
“Bases loaded and I’ve seen high school baseball long enough that, with a sophomore on the mound, that can get ugly in a hurry,” Painter said. “But he was nails.”
Anderson seniors Allen, Brooks, Daylen Anderson and Weaver were honored prior to the game.
The Indians will return to Memorial Field on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. start against Hamilton Heights while Shenandoah will face another North Central Conference team Thursday as Muncie Central visits Middletown before it hosts Alexandria in a Saturday morning doubleheader.
