MIDDLETOWN — The two most consistent boys basketball programs in the area have largely mirrored each other over the past decade, combining for 348 wins against 123 losses over that span.
Frankton and Shenandoah again find themselves in similar situations as they faced each other Wednesday in an early season renewal of a rivalry that briefly ended after their 2017 meeting. Both are hovering around the .500 mark after the Raiders capitalized on a strong start and took a 45-29 win over the Eagles.
While Shenandoah (4-4) and Frankton (3-4) are accustomed to wins coming a little easier in recent years, both coaches remain optimistic despite the ups and downs early in a season where both teams are trying to find themselves.
After an impressive win over Wapahani in their most recent outing, the Eagles struggled to score against the Raiders. They missed 13 shots near the basket in the lane, made just 2-of-25 from 3-point range, and shot a woeful 24% from the field overall. Frankton struggled immediately, allowing runs of 10-0 and 9-0 in the first half that sent the Raiders to the locker room with a 25-16 lead.
“Unfortunately, at this point, I thought our team had figured out what discipline is, but we showed a real lack of discipline in the first quarter,” he said. “And (Shenandoah) showed a real sense of discipline and, really I thought that was the difference in the whole game, that first quarter.”
Likewise, Shenandoah is trying to get a sense of itself in the early portion of the season. Aside from senior leading scorer Jasper Campbell, meaningful varsity minutes are new to this year’s group after the historic class of 2021 graduated. After one-sided losses to Northeastern and Anderson, coach Dave McCollough and the Raiders can head into the holiday with the momentum of a team with wins on back-to-back nights after the beat Tri Tuesday.
“We knew we had a tall order going over to Anderson,” he said. “I didn’t think we played tough, strong, or smart in that one, but it was also a good learning experience. It’s pretty humbling to go get dropped like that, and that comes off going and getting humbled over at Northeastern. So, we had back-to-back humblings against pretty good teams.”
One key for the Raiders has been the play of sophomore guard Drake Stevens, who missed the first two games of the season with a broken hand. He continues to get stronger and finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists against the Eagles.
Jack Stevens led all players with 14 points for Shenandoah, and Campbell added seven points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists.
Senior Jacob Davenport led Frankton with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Harrison Schwinn added nine points and eight rebounds.
The learning process for both teams will continue.
“I think they’re still trying to adjust. I’m still trying to adjust,” McCollough said. “It’s kind of that learning curve.”
“One thing we did last week really well was ran the offense at the beginning of the game,” Brobston said. “I thought tonight, we put ourselves in a bad situation and in a bad hole by starting the game with a bunch of bad possessions.”
Both teams will next compete for their respective county titles. Frankton begins their quest Monday at Liberty Christian against the reigning Madison County runners-up while the Raiders will look to defend their Henry County title at home next Thursday and Saturday.
