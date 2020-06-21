MIDDLETOWN — Running for distance was not Stormie Fitch’s first love.
After initially trying the sport — one of many she has played during her life — in middle school, she vowed to never run cross country again.
But when she gave the 3,200 meters a try as a Shenandoah track freshman, she decided cross country would get another chance the following fall. From there, she has developed a passion for the sport and, two semistate qualifying runs later, Fitch is on her way to Purdue University Fort Wayne to continue her athletic career with the Mastodons.
Even with the dark cloud of the COVID-19 crisis still hanging over schools and athletic endeavors, she is excited to head north and get started.
“I just really loved the group of people there and the coaches,” Fitch said. “It felt more like a home.”
Due to social-distancing guidelines, in-person coaching has not been an option. Over the spring, Fitch has been getting virtual guidance from her college coaches, which has become the new normal for so many area athletes as they prepare for the next level of competition.
“I haven’t really talked to my coaches too much, but they have given me a workout routine that they expect me to be doing,” she said. “I think they just expect me to come in and put my all into it.”
The cancellation of spring sports meant Fitch would lose out on her final track and field season, a development her coaches are taking into consideration for all their athletes prior the fall.
“They started me out with lower mileage because I didn’t get a track season, and they gave me a two-week break,” Fitch said. “They wanted some fresh legs to go into practicing, and they want to see where we’re all going to be at. Then the mileage increases over the summer.”
Due to the current precautions, running with groups has been forbidden for much of the spring, meaning Fitch cannot run with her teammates and friends, something she enjoys a great deal. But, like many area athletes, she has found a way.
“I normally do run with people, but I’ve been mostly running by myself, unless my little sister bikes behind me,” she said. “She’s more just motivation to keep me going.”
Within the last few days, the university has issued a statement that classes will meet in person and no changes will be made to the academic calendar. The statement includes reminders about the importance of social distancing and that masks will be required in all classes, something Fitch was told earlier in the spring.
“So far, they’ve told us that we may have to wear masks in all of our classes,” Fitch said. “We may have half days and half of our classes online.”
Athletic competition appears to be on track, although the university has cancelled all large-scale community events to free up ballrooms and auditoriums that could be used as classrooms. While some universities have already felt the economic pinch from the pandemic, Fitch is hopeful Fort Wayne will go ahead with the fall athletic season.
“I have a feeling that they will split us up into groups,” she said. “I’ve seen some schools have already canceled their teams, but I think we’re going to run.”
Fitch is not allowing any added concern over the pandemic to deter her from enjoying her college experience. After a successful high school career, she is anticipating more success at Fort Wayne, running on the New Haven course she is very familiar with. She will miss her support system but knows they aren’t far away.
“I’m really excited, but I’m more sad than nervous just because I’m branching away from home,” Fitch said. “I’m not going to be around my family, and they have always been there through everything. It’s just going to be different not having them there all the time for support. They’ve always been there to cheer me on.
“But they’re only one phone call away.”
Fitch will study mechanical engineering at Fort Wayne and hopes to parlay that into a career with Rolls-Royce.
