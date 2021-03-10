MIDDLETOWN — On the Hagerstown High School gym floor, the Shenandoah Raiders were celebrating their 2020 Sectional 41 championship win over Northeastern, their fourth straight title. Hugs were delivered, pictures were taken and nets were cut down in the usual manner.
But 6-foot-6 starter Kameron Graddy could not bring himself to participate in the jubilation. The junior, who had been averaging just under 10 points, was suspended near the end of the regular season for a violation of team rules and was not allowed to play.
He felt he had let his teammates down.
“After we won sectional last year, when they were getting pictures out there celebrating, I went into the locker room and was bawling my eyes out,” Graddy said. “I could not help it. That is not like me at all, but I could not help myself.”
Ultimately, COVID-19 was the cause of the season ending a week later, but Graddy could not shake his feelings of guilt. The belief he could have jeopardized a return trip to semistate or beyond was one that lingered and one he kept to himself.
“I did not talk to anyone about it,” he said. “I just kept to myself and dealt with it on my own. I just bottled it all up and just took it.”
The suspension meant Graddy could not play his senior year of football and also cost him the first two games of the basketball season. But his desire to make up for his mistake — one he freely admits he made — served as motivational fuel for him to be a major contributor for his friends and teammates.
“I was eager to get back on the court and show everyone what I got taken away from me and that I could help out in the tournament. I wanted to prove myself this year,” he said. “I’ve done a pretty good job this year.”
Although his initial return did not show it, “good” would be an understatement for what Graddy has done this season.
After a pedestrian four points against Tipton in his first game back, Graddy had a solid 11-point, seven-rebound performance against Blue River Valley.
But it was his third game back that Graddy served notice of what his season would look like.
In a showdown of ranked teams, Graddy poured in 26 points on 13-of-16 shooting with 16 rebounds in a 67-64 win over sectional-rival Northeastern. Two games later against Class 4A Marion, he nearly repeated himself with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Raiders' victory.
His confidence in himself was growing, and the potential in him his teammates and coaches had always seen was being realized.
“I think his teammates have been very cognizant of what he is capable of doing,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “I think they were as frustrated as the coaches sometimes because part of Kam’s problem was that he didn’t think Kam was very good. Kam is pretty good, but he never thought he was. His teammates and his coaches thought it more than he did.”
That boost in self-confidence from those big games has vaulted Graddy to a breakout season with averages of 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the second-ranked Raiders as they head into their regional matchup with Covenant Christian on Saturday.
Even this type season is not yet enough for Graddy to feel he has redeemed himself from his judgment error of over a year ago.
“I’m getting there,” he said. “I still feel embarrassed and bad about last year.”
His coach believes he has done all the right things since the suspension, both on the court and off.
“That being said with everything that happened, he got a second chance,” McCollough said. “I think that he’s been remorseful. He learned a lesson, he paid the price, he got a second chance and I think he’s trying to take advantage of that.”
The player and the coach view full redemption differently.
“Keep winning,” Graddy said. “Four more (wins) because we’ve got to make up for last year, and I mean the team, not just me making it up for myself. The team got screwed over last year.”
“Something like that is not measured by how many games we win or by how many points he scores,” McCollough said. “Coming back and earning the respect of his teammates and coaches, his peers, people in the community, that’s not about him scoring. I’ll gladly take the four more wins, but his is about showing that he has learned something from his mistake and that he’s grown as a man.”
