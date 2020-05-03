MUNCIE – Cody Rudy is pretty sure the neighbors don’t approve.
But he and his Ball State football teammates aren’t slowing down any time soon.
Shortly after the coronavirus shut down the sports world – and most other aspects of life – in March, Rudy agreed to return home and help his father out with some chores on the farm. He lives in an off-campus house with five other football players, and they were all bored without practice or class to attend. So they offered to tag along.
Before long the group discovered some old tractor tires, sledge hammers and other various pieces of large equipment. They piled it into the back of Rudy’s truck and hauled it home to Muncie.
Thus, “Camp Rudy” was born.
“We have four different stations, and we’ve got a timer going,” Rudy said of the workouts that take place multiple times a week. “I’m sure our neighbors get upset cause it’ll be 9 a.m. and we’ve got a big speaker out front blaring music.
“Just a bunch of meatheads in the front yard and in the street working out. We get some looks and people honking at us all day as they drive up and down. We’ve been trying to stay in shape. We’ve got all these different resistance bands and kind of doing stuff with that.”
Those who remember Rudy from his high school days at Shenandoah won’t be the least bit surprised.
There’s no way the Ball State senior is going to take a break – even with much of the nation on shutdown – and give anyone else the chance to outwork him.
Rudy finished his undergraduate work in the classroom last week and has enough credits to graduate whenever that next becomes a possibility. A sports management major, he’s unsure about the next steps beyond the football field.
He’ll likely take a look at continuing to play at the next level. There are minor leagues rolling across the country, and Canada might also be an option.
He’s also not opposed to coaching. He’s spent the past few summers helping out with camp practices at Shenandoah, and he enjoys teaching the game.
But there’s a redshirt senior season to be played at Ball State first, and that has all of Rudy’s immense focus.
Uncertainty reigns about the 2020 college football season. It’s still too soon to predict when student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus, and all sorts of options are being discussed behind closed doors.
Like so many other public events and large gatherings, the season could be delayed or canceled all together. But Rudy is trying to avoid that line of thinking.
He’s operating as though offseason workouts will resume on schedule in August, and he plans to be ready when they do.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Rudy said. “It all hits you at once. But we’re all ready to get back to (football). I can’t imagine not playing a senior year or a college football season, really.
“Nobody really knows when we’re going to be able to come back or when it will start, but I’m pretty confident that we’ll start on time. I think everything’s starting to slow down a little bit with this whole COVID-19 thing. So we’ll see what happens.”
The changes this spring have taken some getting used to.
In a normal year, the Cardinals would have just recently wrapped up spring practice and started looking forward to the regular season. Instead, players are spread out across the country with little idea about when they’ll all get back together.
There are virtual meetings with the coaching staff to keep everyone mentally sharp and make sure information is up to date. But workouts are independent.
Rudy and a group of teammates made their way to Scheumann Stadium shortly after the lockdowns started and were banned from even running on the practice fields. It’s forced athletes accustomed to rigid schedules to get creative and find whatever ways are possible to keep getting better.
Ball State could have an advantage in that regard. It’s senior-laden roster is filled with players who have two or more years of on-field experience, and that could come in handy as the team sets its sights on a Mid-American Conference championship in the fall.
“Every football program in the country’s in the same boat right now,” Rudy said. “… This is the longest we’ve ever, obviously, been apart from each other as a team, been away from the game at all. So it is kind of difficult, but I’m confident in the guys on our team keeping themselves where they need to be. So as soon as we get that call that we’re able to come back, I think everybody’s going to be ready to get back to work.”
Rudy continues to play an important role on the field.
A linebacker and offensive lineman at Shenandoah, he began his career with the Cardinals as a walk-on on defense. But after a redshirt year and a freshman season during which he played sparingly, Rudy still was fourth on the depth chart at inside linebacker.
He was hoping to be part of the practice squad for road games when he went into a meeting with head coach Mike Neu prior to the start of the 2017 season. Neu had a different plan in mind.
If Rudy was willing to make the switch to fullback, Ball State could find a place on the field for him. It didn’t take long for Rudy to agree.
Now on scholarship, he plays a hybrid role as a fullback, h-back and part-time tight end. He also contributes on special teams and has four career receptions – including his first career touchdown on a 3-yard pass last year.
“I love Cody Rudy,” Neu said. “His work ethic, his character, his want-to, he loves the game. He worked so hard to put himself in position to earn a scholarship and every rep he gets in a game. When Cody Rudy is on the field, we are a better football team.”
