ANDERSON — He has owned a victor in almost every major stake contest on the continent, but Shnitzledosomethin owns Howard Taylor’s heart despite not being a world champion or capturing a Breeders Crown. That could all change with a preparatory race prior to that event in the $225,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday.
“I just had to have him after seeing him as a yearling,” said Taylor who co-owns the 5-year-old stallion with Edwin Gold, Abraham Basen and Richard Lombardo. “He was from Fred’s (Fred And Ginger) first crop, and he was just a specimen. Out of all the horses I have owned and all the races I have been fortunate to win -- I have been so lucky -- this horse is my favorite.”
Shnitzledosomethin is out of the Sand Shooter mare Summer N Sand and was bred by Aaron Stutzman of Goshen. Trained by Dylan Davis, he will have Scott Zeron in the bike when he leaves from Post 1 on Friday. He is 20-1 on the morning line.
“My partners thought he was not of the caliber to race in the Breeders Crown (at Hoosier Park in 2018),” Taylor said. “But they told me to go with it. And he finished second by a nose in the elimination and final.”
Shnitzledosomethin has compiled a record of 59-18-13-2 during his career. The stallion has banked $764,344 and enters the Dan Patch Stakes after he paced a lifetime career mark (1:49.3) at Harrah’s Philadelphia on Aug. 2. He has never failed to break the $100,000 barrier in purse money earned each year during his career and shipped to the city of Brotherly Love after an a usual performance in the $123,100 William Haughton Memorial on July 18 at The Meadowlands.
“I’m not making excuses for him,” Davis said. “All the trainers and horses were in the same situation with detention and protocols. But he just wasn’t himself. He’s doing great right now, and I brought him out to Hoosier early. So we are here now. He has not turned a hair all week.”
The big bay stallion is definitely a specimen when it comes to his physical presence, and Shnitzledosomethin’s conformation, oddly enough, is directly related to how he received his unusual name.
“He was such a beautiful horse,” Taylor said. “Even as a yearling. His breeder said he just had to name him that because he was so big and gangly. He would watch him running, and all he could think to himself was, ‘Go do something.’ And he has.”
Besides preparing for the Breeders Crown, which will be contested over this oval on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, Shnitzledosomethin may be paying attention to his younger sibling Somethingbeautiful (Always A Virgin, $44,250). This 2-year-old filly has dazzled in each of her two trips to the post over this surface. She is also trained by Davis, and Taylor is already looking forward to the Breeders Crown.
“Shniztle’s sister is special,” Taylor said. “And that also shows how special he is. They will both be in the Breeders Crown, and I think Shnitzle has an advantage because he has shown how well he races at Hoosier Park.”
The 2020 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes will highlight the 15-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action.
The race will be part of a special weekend tagged as “Dan Patch Festival Weekend.” Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside special wagers, free prizes, VIP giveaways and food trucks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.